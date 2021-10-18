 Skip to main content
Biden faces critical next 2 weeks for agenda; a Kardashian gets engaged; NFL Week 6 results
Biden faces critical next 2 weeks for agenda; a Kardashian gets engaged; NFL Week 6 results

A steady flow of moisture is forecast to flow into the Pacific Northwest beginning Wednesday. This will help with the drought, but could impact burn areas left by the devastating wildfire season. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Today is Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history: 

TOP STORIES

Biden

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden speaks at the dedication of the Dodd Center for Human Rights at the University of Connecticut in Storrs, Conn. 

Crunch time: Biden faces critical next 2 weeks for agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is entering a crucial two weeks for his ambitious agenda, racing to conclude contentious congressional negotiations ahead of both domestic deadlines and a chance to showcase his administration’s accomplishments on a global stage.

Biden and his fellow Democrats are struggling to bridge intraparty divides by month’s end to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a larger social services package. The president hopes to nail down both before Air Force One lifts off for Europe on Oct. 28 for a pair of world leader summits, including the most ambitious climate change meeting in years.

But that goal has been jeopardized by fractures among Democrats, imperiling the fate of promised sweeping new efforts to grapple with climate change. There's also rising anxiety within the party about a bellwether gubernatorial contest in Virginia and looming Senate fights over the federal debt limit and government funding that could distract from getting the president’s agenda across the finish line.

People Kourtney Kardashian

FILE - Travis Barker, left, and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. A representative for the reality star and businesswoman confirmed Sunday, Oct. 17 that the couple are engaged. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker engaged

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A day at the beach turned into a proposal for Kourtney Kardashian, who is now engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Kardashian posted two photos on Instagram of the proposal with the caption “forever.” A representative for the reality star and businesswoman confirmed Sunday that the couple are engaged. No other details were immediately available.

The images showed an elaborate floral arrangement and candles on the beach.

APTOPIX Cowboys Patriots Football

New England Patriots middle linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley, right, knocks the ball out of the hands of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, left, on a touchdown attempt at the goal line during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. 

NFL Week 6 roundup: Cowboys get 1st win over Belichick's Patriots

Dak Prescott threw 35-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in overtime, and the Dallas Cowboys survived a wild finish to beat New England 35-29 on Sunday, their first win over Bill Belichick's Patriots.

In Pittsburgh, Chris Boswell hit a 36-yard field goal with 2:50 left in overtime to give Pittsburgh a win over Seattle. Boswell's third field goal of the game came three plays after Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt forced Seattle quarterback Geno Smith to fumble deep in Seahawks territory.

A roundup of Sunday's NFL action:

This morning's top headlines: Oct. 18

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is entering a crucial two weeks for his ambitious agenda, racing to conclude contentious congressional negotiations ahead of both domestic deadlines and a chance to showcase his administration’s accomplishments on a global stage.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Hundreds of people were ordered to report for jury duty Monday in Georgia for what could be a long, laborious effort to find jurors to hear the trial of three white men charged with fatally shooting Ahmaud Arbery as he was running in their neighborhood.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX NLCS Dodgers Braves Baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith can not make the tag on Atlanta Braves Ozzie Albies scores on a single by Austin Riley in the eighth inning in Game 2 of baseball's National League Championship Series Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Atlanta. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Oct. 18

Today in history: Oct. 18

In 2011, Republican presidential candidates laced into each other in a debate; Mitt Romney emerged as still the person to beat, and more event…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

