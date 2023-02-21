President Joe Biden on Tuesday marked a year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine by celebrating the strength and resilience of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his people.

In a second major address from Warsaw, Poland, in less than a year, Biden pointed to his trip to the Ukrainian capital a day before as evidence that the democracies of the world are growing stronger in the face of autocracy.

"One year ago, the world was bracing for the fall of Kyiv. Well, I've just come from a visit to Kyiv and I can report Kyiv stands strong. Kyiv stands proud, it stands tall and most important, it stands free," Biden said.

The speech comes hours after Putin delivered a major speech to the Federal Assembly, again falsely claiming that Ukraine and its allies in the West started the war and offering no signs he is pulling back in his ambitions.

According to senior US and European officials, Putin's aims have not changed since he launched his invasion a year ago. Despite humiliating setbacks for his military and an apparent power struggle between the mercenary Wagner Group and the Russian defense ministry, Russia has recently made gains in the east. Putin's troops appear poised to take the city of Bakhmut, the first significant Russian military victory in months.

Visiting the region this week, Biden hoped to again provide a rallying cry for Ukraine, demonstrating to Putin and Russia that Western resolve isn't weakening. Harkening to the start of the war, Biden said the challenges of the invasion extended beyond Ukraine's borders.

"When Russia invaded, it was not just Ukraine being tested. The whole world faced a test for the ages," he said. "Europe was being tested. America was being tested. NATO was being tested."

Biden appeared to speak almost directly to Putin in the remarks, saying, "Autocrats only understand one word: No. No, no. No, you will not take my country. No, you will not take my freedom. No, you will not take my future."

"Ukraine, Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia. Never," Biden said to applause.

