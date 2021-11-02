 Skip to main content
Biden lays out methane plan; jury seated in Rittenhouse trial; Virginia governors race down to wire
alert

Biden lays out methane plan; jury seated in Rittenhouse trial; Virginia governors race down to wire

A blast of cold air brings winter temperatures to much of the east as the West Coast continues to see rounds of rain. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Climate COP26 Summit Biden

President Joe Biden speaks during a session on Action on Forests and Land Use, during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. 

Biden climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is launching a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide.

The plan was being announced Tuesday as President Joe Biden wraps up a two-day appearance at a United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Biden pledged during the summit to work with the European Union and other nations to reduce overall methane emissions worldwide by 30% by 2030.

The centerpiece of U.S. actions is a long-awaited rule by the Environmental Protection Agency to tighten methane regulations for the oil and gas sector, as laid out in one of Biden's first executive orders. 

***

APTOPIX Kenosha Protests Shootings

Kyle Rittenhouse looks back at the potential juror pool during the jury selection process at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. 

Rittenhouse trial goes to opening statements after jury set

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse headed toward opening statements on Tuesday after a jury was seated in just a day despite the polarizing nature of the case.

About a dozen prospective jurors were dismissed Monday after they expressed strong opinions about the case or worried that they couldn't be fair. Others worried about their personal safety — “No one wants to be sitting in this chair,” one woman said — but the 20-member panel was finally set by early evening.

“I figure either way this goes you're going to have half the country upset with you and they react poorly,” said another woman, a special education teacher who expressed anxiety about serving. She was chosen.

***

Election 2021 Virginia Governor

Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin addresses supporters at a campaign rally in Leesburg, Va., Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Youngkin faces Democratic gubernatorial candidate former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the Nov. 2, election. 

Youngkin, McAuliffe in last-minute scramble to rally voters

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin raced to fire up their party’s base voters in opposite ends of Virginia on Sunday as they worked to drive up turnout in a deadlocked and bitter contest for governor that will be scrutinized as a bellwether ahead of next year’s midterms elections.

McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, and Democrats are scrambling to stave off disaster after public polling has shifted in Youngkin’s direction in recent weeks. Republicans are optimistic about their chances in the commonwealth, where they haven't won a statewide race since 2009.

After campaigning across northern Virginia on Saturday, Youngkin departed for the far southwest tip of the state, a Republican stronghold. Stops along his bus tour included a prayer breakfast, a worship service, a barbecue at the home of a powerful state lawmaker, a meet-and-greet in the state's farthest-flung corner and an evening get-out-the-vote rally.

In the backyard of a home in a well-to-do pocket of Henrico County, McAuliffe told an energetic crowd of supporters that “the stakes are huge" as he touted his record from his first term.

***

This morning's top headlines: Nov. 2

Youngkin, McAuliffe in last-minute scramble to rally voters
Youngkin, McAuliffe in last-minute scramble to rally voters

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin raced to fire up their party's base voters in opposite ends of Virginia on Sunday as they worked to drive up turnout in a deadlocked and bitter contest for governor that will be scrutinized as a bellwether ahead of next year's midterms elections.

Manchin wavers on Biden's plan, Democrats vow to push ahead
Manchin wavers on Biden's plan, Democrats vow to push ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin wavered on his support for President Joe Biden's sweeping $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal, but Democratic leaders vowed to push ahead, with initial voting possible on the bill and a related $1 trillion infrastructure package in the House this week.

Supreme Court questions controversial Texas abortion law
Supreme Court questions controversial Texas abortion law

WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of the Supreme Court signaled Monday they would allow abortion providers to pursue a court challenge to the controversial Texas law that has virtually ended abortion in the nation's second-largest state after six weeks of pregnancy.

Georgia official: Trump call to 'find' votes was a threat
Georgia official: Trump call to 'find' votes was a threat

ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump was threatening Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger when he asked him to help "find" enough votes to overturn his loss in Georgia to Democratic President Joe Biden, Raffensperger writes in a new book.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Mexico Day of the Dead

Flowers, food offerings and candles adorn a tomb as relatives spend the night next to the tomb of their loved one during Day of the Dead festivities at the the Arocutin cemetery in Michoacan state, Mexico, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. In a tradition that coincides with All Saints Day and All Souls Day, families decorate the graves of departed relatives with flowers and candles, and spend the night in the cemetery, eating and drinking as they keep company with their deceased loved ones. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Nov. 2

Today in history: Nov. 2

In 2000, American astronaut Bill Shepherd and two Russian cosmonauts, Yuri Gidzenko and Sergei Krikalev, became the first residents of the int…

Today in sports history: Nov. 2

Today in sports history: Nov. 2

In 2016, the Chicago Cubs win their first World Series championship since 1908, beating the Cleveland Indians in a thrilling Game 7. See more …

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden
National

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

  Updated

Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president.  It's all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they're in sync with the party's base.

Cold temperatures spread to the east as rain continues along the West Coast

