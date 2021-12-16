 Skip to main content
Biden, Manchin sharply divided over $2T bill; US facing double virus surge; Jaguars fire Urban Meyer
Biden, Manchin sharply divided over $2T bill; US facing double virus surge; Jaguars fire Urban Meyer

Today is Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

An extreme tornado and high wind event impacted parts of the Midwest yesterday. Today the tornado is over, but the high winds remain. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

The latest on the storms: 

***

TOP STORIES

Congress Defense Bill

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., walks to a vote in the Senate Chamber, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Washington. 

AP source: Biden, Manchin sharply divided over $2T Dem bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin are said to be sharply divided over Democrats' huge social and environment bill, with the holdout senator pushing to erase the measure's improved child tax credit, as leaders' hopes of passing the legislation before Christmas appear to be fading away.

The rocky status of their talks, described only on condition of anonymity by a person familiar with them, was among several indications that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer faces a struggle to even begin debate on the massive measure before the holiday. Schumer, D-N.Y., has set a goal for passage of the 10-year, roughly $2 trillion measure by Christmas, in hopes of finally concluding his party's eight months of infighting over the package.

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.

***

Virus Outbreak

FILE - Shoppers walk along Oxford Street, Europe's busiest shopping street, in London, Dec. 15, 2021. 

US faces a double coronavirus surge as omicron advances

The new omicron coronavirus mutant speeding around the world may bring another wave of chaos, threatening to further stretch hospital workers already struggling with a surge of delta cases and upend holiday plans for the second year in a row.

The White House on Wednesday insisted there was no need for a lockdown because vaccines are widely available and appear to offer protection against the worst consequences of the virus. But even if omicron proves milder on the whole than delta, it may disarm some of the lifesaving tools available and put immune-compromised and elderly people at particular risk as it begins a rapid assault on the United States.

“Our delta surge is ongoing and, in fact, accelerating. And on top of that, we’re going to add an omicron surge,” said Dr. Jacob Lemieux, who monitors variants for a research collaboration led by Harvard Medical School.

***

Jaguars Meyer Fired Football

Urban Meyer's tumultuous NFL tenure ended after just 13 games — and two victories — when the Jacksonville Jaguars fired him early Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 because of an accumulation of missteps. 

Jaguars fire Urban Meyer after 13 games, countless missteps

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer never fit in the NFL.

His mottos. His methods. Even his moods seemed to go against what's considered normal behavior in a league filled with professionals and grown men. He rubbed just about everyone the wrong way: assistants, players and eventually his bosses.

Meyer's tumultuous tenure ended after just 13 games — and two victories — when the Jacksonville Jaguars fired him early Thursday because of an accumulation of missteps.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Dec. 16

AP source: Biden, Manchin sharply divided over $2T Dem bill
AP source: Biden, Manchin sharply divided over $2T Dem bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin are said to be sharply divided over Democrats' huge social and environment bill, with the holdout senator pushing to erase the measure's improved child tax credit, as leaders' hopes of passing the legislation before Christmas appear to be fading away.

US faces a double coronavirus surge as omicron advances
US faces a double coronavirus surge as omicron advances

The new omicron coronavirus mutant speeding around the world may bring another wave of chaos, threatening to further stretch hospital workers already struggling with a surge of delta cases and upend holiday plans for the second year in a row.

Biden pledges 'whatever it takes' to assist tornado victims
Biden pledges 'whatever it takes' to assist tornado victims

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged to do “whatever it takes, as long as it takes” to help Kentucky and other states after a series of deadly tornadoes that he said left a trail of unimaginable devastation. “You will recover and rebuild,” he said.

Powerful typhoon hits Philippines, nearly 100,000 evacuated
Powerful typhoon hits Philippines, nearly 100,000 evacuated

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful typhoon slammed into the southeastern Philippines on Thursday and was blowing across island provinces where nearly 100,000 people have been evacuated from high-risk areas that could be devastated by flash floods, landslides and tidal surges, officials said.

Elizabeth Holmes' dramatic trial set for final face-off
Elizabeth Holmes' dramatic trial set for final face-off

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The trial of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes moves into its final phase Thursday when federal prosecutors and defense attorneys will present their final arguments to the jury that will determine her fate.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Italy Super Heroes Hospital

Acrobats dressed as Super heroes come down from the roofs to make a surprise greeting at the windows of the rooms of the little patients in Pediatrics and of all the patients, at the San Paolo hospital in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Dec. 16

Today in history: Dec. 16

In 1773, the Boston Tea Party took place as American colonists boarded a British ship and dumped more than 300 chests of tea into Boston Harbo…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

