Biden meets 'very gracious' queen; Israel moves on without Netanyahu; Westminster crowns top dog
Biden meets 'very gracious' queen; Israel moves on without Netanyahu; Westminster crowns top dog

It is getting hotter out West, where some areas have the potential to break all time heat records. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details.

Today is Monday, June 14, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: President Biden meets Queen Elizabeth II for the first time as president; Israel's new government, prime minister get to work without ousted Netanyahu; and Westminster crowns its 2021 top dog.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

APTOPIX Britain Biden Queen

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden smile while standing with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II watching a Guard of Honour march past before their meeting at Windsor Castle near London, Sunday, June 13, 2021. 

Biden says 'very gracious' queen 'reminded me of my mother'

WINDSOR, England (AP) — President Joe Biden and his aviator sunglasses met Queen Elizabeth II on a bright Sunday afternoon.

The queen hosted the president and first lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle, her royal residence near London. Biden flew to London after wrapping up his participation in a three-day summit of leaders of the world's wealthy democracies in Cornwall, in southwestern England. He arrived at the castle aboard the presidential helicopter and was ferried to the queen in a black Range Rover.

The 95-year-old monarch greeted the Bidens in the castle’s quadrangle, where she waited beneath a covered dais that shielded her from the sun on one of the hottest days of the year so far in the United Kingdom. Assembled soldiers from the Queen’s Company First Battalion Grenadier Guards gave a royal salute and the Bidens placed their hands over their hearts as the U.S. national anthem was played.

***

Israel Politics

Israel's new prime minister Naftali Bennett raises his hand during a Knesset session in Jerusalem Sunday, June 13, 2021. Israel's parliament has voted in favor of a new coalition government, formally ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's historic 12-year rule. Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu became the new prime minister. 

Israel's new government gets to work after Netanyahu ouster

JERUSALEM (AP) — For the first time in 12 years, Israelis on Monday woke up to a new government and a new prime minister, after Naftali Bennett secured the backing of parliament and ousted longtime leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

The two were slated to hold a handover meeting later in the day, but without the formal ceremony that traditionally accompanies a change in government.

Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, narrowly approved the new Bennett-led coalition government on Sunday, ending Netanyahu’s historic 12-year rule. The divisive former prime minister, the longest to hold office, will now serve as the opposition leader.

***

Westminster Dog Show

Wasabi, a Pekingese, rests on the winner's podium with its trophy and ribbons after winning Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. 

Prime Peke! Wasabi the Pekingese wins Westminster dog show

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — The flavor of the year at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show: Wasabi.

A Pekingese named Wasabi won best in show Sunday night, notching a fifth-ever win for the unmistakable toy breed. A whippet named Bourbon repeated as runner-up.

Waddling through a small-but-mighty turn in the ring, Wasabi nabbed U.S. dogdom’s most prestigious prize after winning the big American Kennel Club National Championship in 2019.

“He has showmanship. He fits the breed standard. He has that little extra something, that sparkle, that sets a dog apart,” said Wasabi’s handler, breeder and co-owner, David Fitzpatrick. Show judge Patricia Trotter said simply: “What's not to like about this dog? ... He stood there as though he was a lion."

***

Top headlines this morning: June 14

Biden at NATO: Ready to talk China, Russia and soothe allies
Biden at NATO: Ready to talk China, Russia and soothe allies

  • By JONATHAN LEMIRE, AAMER MADHANI and LORNE COOK Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — President Joe Biden made his entrance at the NATO summit aiming to consult European allies on efforts to counter provocative actions by China and Russia while highlighting the U.S. commitment to the 30-country alliance that was frequently maligned by predecessor Donald Trump.

AP source: Justice Dept secretly subpoenaed McGahn’s records
AP source: Justice Dept secretly subpoenaed McGahn’s records

  • By MICHAEL BALSAMO and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Apple informed former Trump White House counsel Don McGahn and his wife that the Justice Department had subpoenaed information about accounts belonging to them in 2018, a person familiar with the matter said Sunday, days after two House lawmakers disclosed they, too, had their information secretly subpoenaed.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Australia Daily Life

A humpback whale breaches off the coast of Port Stephens, Australia, Monday, June 14, 2021. Thousands of humpback whales have begun their 5,000-kilometer, three-month migration to the warm waters of northern Australia to breed. 

***

ON THIS DATE

Today in history: June 14

Today in history: June 14

In 1993, President Bill Clinton nominated Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, and more events that happened on this …

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

Correction: Fort Wayne Slayings story
Correction: Fort Wayne Slayings story

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — In a June 2 story about the killings of a woman and three children in Fort Wayne, Indiana, The Associated Press erroneously reported the time Wednesday when police found their bodies. Their bodies were found at around 10:45 a.m., not between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

