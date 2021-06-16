Biden, Putin open long-anticipated summit; Senate OKs Juneteenth holiday; US West swelters

Today is Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: President Biden, Russia's Putin sit down for long-anticipated, high-stakes summit in Geneva; Senate approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday; and the US West is facing sweltering heat, risk of wildfires.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Biden and Putin open summit with a handshake

GENEVA — President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are starting their diplomatic talks in Geneva.

The two were first greeted by the Swiss president before sitting down for a small meeting that includes just Biden, Putin, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, with a translator for each side. They’ll then move to larger talks, which will include more senior aides and are expected to last hours.