Biden-Putin talks on Ukraine crisis rooted in older dispute

On Friday President Biden said he has developed, with allies, the “most comprehensive and meaningful set of initiatives to make it very, very difficult for Mr. Putin” to invade. That likely would be significant U.S. and allied economic and financial sanctions against Moscow. The administration also has been considering providing additional defensive weaponry to Ukraine, though Biden has given no indication he would respond to an incursion with direct U.S. military force.

Putin’s grievances with the West are longstanding and go beyond the Ukraine question. They date to the early post-Cold War years when Russia felt humiliated by the collapse of its economy and its loss of global clout. After Washington began a global war on terrorism, Putin lashed out at what he saw as American arrogance.

“One state and, of course, first and foremost the United States, has overstepped its national borders in every way,” he asserted at an international conference in Munich in 2007. “This is visible in the economic, political, cultural and educational policies it imposes on other nations. Well, who likes this?”

Russia has since rebuilt its military and become more assertive in the Middle East and in Ukraine.