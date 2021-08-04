 Skip to main content
Biden tells GOP governors to 'get out of the way'; US West faces dangerous weather; Olympics updates
Over 18 million across the West are under heat alerts, where temperatures in the desert could reach up to 120°. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Today is Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Biden

President Joe Biden gestures for a question from a reporter as he speaks about the coronavirus pandemic in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.

Biden chides Republican governors who resist vaccine rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden called on resistant Republican governors to “get out of the way” of vaccine rules aimed at containing the more transmissible and dangerous COVID-19 variant. He backed city and private mandates requiring people to be vaccinated to go about some daily activities.

Speaking Tuesday from the White House, Biden sharply criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other officials who have moved to block the reimposition of mask mandates to slow the delta strain of the virus. The strain is surging in their states and other parts of the country that have large numbers of unvaccinated people.

“If you’re not going to help, at least get out of the way of people trying to do the right thing," Biden said.

***

California Wildfires

Trees burn after firefighters conducted a firing operation to slow the spread of the Dixie Fire in Plumas County, Calif, on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Dry and windy conditions have led to increased fire activity as firefighters battle the blaze which ignited July 14.

Hot, gusty weather could mean explosive fire growth in US West

GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of firefighters have prepared for a tougher fight against California's largest wildfire as extremely dangerous weather returns, threatening to stoke flames into explosive growth.

Firefighters were able to save homes and hold large stretches of the blaze but a red flag warning was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon through Thursday because of hot, bone-dry conditions with winds up to 40 mph. That could drive flames through timber, brush and grass, especially along the northern and northeastern sides of the vast blaze.

“I think we definitely have a few hard days ahead of us," said Shannon Prather with the U.S. Forest Service.

***

Tokyo Olympics Athletics

Sydney McLaughlin, left, and Dalilah Muhammad, both of the United States, celebrate after finishing first and second respectively in the women's 400-meter hurdles during the 2020 Summer Olympics on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

McLaughlin edges Muhammad in battle of world-record hurdlers

TOKYO (AP) — Sydney McLaughlin broke the world record. Dalilah Muhammad broke it, too.

Only one of the world's best hurdlers could win the Olympic gold medal — and McLaughlin came out ahead in the latest installment of the best rivalry in track.

The 21-year-old from New Jersey won the 400-meter hurdles title Wednesday, finishing in 51.46 seconds in yet another history-making day on the speedy Olympic oval.

***

Top headlines this morning: Aug. 4

Government & Politics
AP

  • By ZEKE MILLER and DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden called on resistant Republican governors to “get out of the way” of vaccine rules aimed at containing the more transmissible and dangerous COVID-19 variant. He backed city and private mandates requiring people to be vaccinated to go about some daily activities.

National
AP

  • By MICHAEL R. SISAK and MARINA VILLENEUVE Associated Press
  • Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faced mounting pressure Tuesday to resign, including from President Joe Biden and other onetime Democratic allies, after an investigation found he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers.

National
AP

  • By JULIE CARR SMYTH Associated Press
  • Updated
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mike Carey, a coal lobbyist backed by former President Donald Trump, beat a bevy of Republicans in central Ohio, while Cuyahoga County Council member Shontel Brown pulled out a victory for the Democratic establishment in Cleveland, in a pair of primary elections for open House seats Tuesday.

Government & Politics
AP

  • By JOSH BOAK, LISA MASCARO and JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new eviction moratorium that would last until Oct. 3, as the Biden administration sought to quell intensifying criticism from progressives that it was allowing vulnerable renters to lose their homes during a pandemic.

National
AP

  • By JIM SALTER Associated Press
  • Updated
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday that he made good on his promise to pardon a couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators as they marched past the couple's home in a luxury St. Louis enclave last year.

World
AP

  • By DANIEL KOZIN and DARIA LITVINOVA Associated Press
  • Updated
MOSCOW (AP) — A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who had a public feud with officials from her team at the Tokyo Games said Tuesday that they “made it clear” she would face punishment if she returned home to an autocratic government that has relentlessly stifled any criticism.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX California Wildfires

Flames leap from trees as the Dixie Fire jumps Highway 89 north of Greenville in Plumas County, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Dry and windy conditions have led to increased fire activity as firefighters battle the blaze which ignited July 14. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Aug. 4

In 2019, a masked gunman fired on revelers enjoying summer nightlife in a popular entertainment district of Dayton, Ohio, and more events that…

Today in sports history: Aug. 4

In 2012, Michael Phelps wins another gold medal as the United States wins the medley relay at the London Olympics. Phelps has a record 18 gold…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

