Biden to boost American steel, iron; US rocked by 3 mass shootings over weekend; Russia strikes Lviv

Today is Monday, April 18, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
FIRST, THE WEATHER
The storm system that brought heavy rain to the South now heads to the Northeast, bringing rain and cold temperatures. We also are monitoring much needed drought relief to the West. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Easter weekend shootings; US-made steel; NBA, NHL playoffs; and more
The lawyer for a man arrested in connection with a mass shooting at a South Carolina mall tells news outlets his client fired in self-defense. Attorney Todd Rutherford represents Jewayne Price, who currently faces a charge of illegally carrying a pistol. A judge said Sunday that Price could be released on house arrest with a $25,000 surety bond. Saturday’s shooting in Columbia was one of two Easter weekend shootings in South Carolina with multiple victims, and one of three in the nation. Nine people were hurt early Sunday in a Hampton County, South Carolina, nightclub shooting. Gunfire at a Pittsburgh party caused multiple injuries and killed two minors.
The Biden administration is taking a key step to ensure federal dollars will support U.S. manufacturing. New guidance issued Monday will require material for projects like bridges, highways and broadband internet funded by last year's infrastructure package be produced in the U.S. Waivers can be granted if the material costs too much or cannot be sufficiently provided by domestic factories. Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, President Joe Biden hopes to create more jobs, ease supply chain strains and reduce the reliance on China. He's betting that more domestic production will ultimately reduce price pressures to blunt Republican attacks that his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package triggered higher prices.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia’s offensive to take control of eastern Ukraine is in full swing. “Now we can already state that the Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas, for which they have been preparing for a long time,” he announced Monday in a video address. He said a “significant part of the entire Russian army is now concentrated on this offensive.” He vowed: “No matter how many Russian troops are driven there, we will fight. We will defend ourselves. We will do it every day.”
Turkey has launched a new ground and air cross-border offensive against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq. Turkey's defense minister says Turkish jets and artillery struck targets belonging to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and commando troops then crossed into the region by land or were airlifted by helicopters. The PKK maintains bases in northern Iraq and has used the territory for attacks on Turkey. Turkey has conducted numerous cross-border operations against the group. Akar announced the new operation in a video posted on his ministry’s website early Monday. The PKK, which has been fighting the Turkish state since 1984, is designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. and the European Union.
Monday is Tax Day, the federal deadline for individual tax filings and payments. The IRS expects to receive tens of millions of last-minute filings electronically and through paper forms. The executive director of the National Society of Tax Professionals, Nina Tross, says if people haven’t filed their taxes by now they’re better off filing an extension. Tross adds that filing an extension has “zero effect” as long as filers have paid their income taxes by Tax Day. Tross warns that rushing a return to meet the deadline only to have to amend it later is likely to draw a second look by the IRS.
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum made a layup at the buzzer off a pass from Marcus Smart to give the Boston Celtics a dramatic 115-114 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday in the Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round series.
DETROIT (AP) — Anton Lundell scored twice and the Florida Panthers extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 6-1 victory over the Detro…
Kyle Busch slipped past the spinning cars of Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe to steal his first Cup win of the season Sunday night on slick, wet, dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway. Reddick was chasing the first Cup win of his career but lapped traffic allowed Briscoe to close in on Reddick. Briscoe timed his move for the win for the third turn of the final lap, when Briscoe tried to slide his way past Reddick on the inside. The move backfired and both cars spun out of control and Busch, who was running third, simply skirted through for his first win.
Reigning Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Boston Marathon women’s division by winning a see-saw sprint down Boylston Street. Evans Chebet of Kenya won the men's division as the race returned to its traditional Patriots’ Day spot in the schedule for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. More than 28,000 runners returned to the streets from Hopkinton to Copley Square six months after a smaller and socially distanced event that was the only fall race in its 126-year history.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1966, Bill Russell was named player-coach of the Boston Celtics, becoming the NBA’s first Black coach.
In 1966, Bill Russell is named the coach of the Boston Celtics to become the first Black head coach of an NBA team. See more sports moments fr…
***