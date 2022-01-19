Biden to give away 400 million N95 masks starting next week; plus more top news

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Biden to give away 400 million N95 masks starting next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will begin making 400 million N95 masks available for free to Americans starting next week, now that federal officials are emphasizing their better protection against the omicron variant of COVID-19 over cloth face coverings.

The White House announced Wednesday that the masks will come from the government's Strategic National Stockpile, which has more than 750 million of the highly protective masks on hand. The masks will be available for pickup at pharmacies and community health centers across the country. They will begin shipping this week for distribution starting late next week, the White House said.