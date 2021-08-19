 Skip to main content
Biden to keep troops in Afghanistan until all Americans evacuated; EPA bans controversial pesticide; and more
As Grace makes landfall over the Yucatan Peninsula, the path for Henri shifts west toward New England. CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest.

Today is Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Biden

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021, on the COVID-19 response and vaccination program.

Biden: Troops will stay in Afghanistan to evacuate Americans

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said he is committed to keeping U.S. troops in Afghanistan until every American is evacuated, even if that means maintaining a military presence there beyond his Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawal.

Biden also pushed back against criticism that the U.S. should have done more to plan for the evacuation and withdrawal, which has been marked by scenes of violence and chaos as thousands attempted to flee while the Taliban advanced.

In an interview Wednesday with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, Biden said the U.S. will do “everything in our power” to evacuate Americans and U.S. allies from Afghanistan before the deadline.

***

EPA Chlorpyrifos Ban

In this Oct. 19, 2019, file photo soybeans are harvested near Wamego, Kan. 

EPA bans pesticide linked to health problems in children

The Biden administration said Wednesday it was banning use of chlorpyrifos, a widely used pesticide long targeted by environmentalists, on food crops because it poses risks to children and farm workers.

The Environmental Protection Agency acted after a federal appeals court ordered the government in April to determine quickly whether the pesticide is safe or should be prohibited.

During the Obama administration, the EPA had initiated a ban, but the agency reversed that decision shortly after President Donald Trump took office in 2017. President Joe Biden has pledged a review of more than 100 of his predecessor's environmental regulatory actions.

***

Top headlines this morning: Aug. 19

Afghans plead for faster US evacuation from Taliban rule
Government & Politics
AP

Afghans plead for faster US evacuation from Taliban rule

  • By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Educated young women, former U.S. military translators and other Afghans most at-risk from the Taliban appealed to the Biden administration to get them on evacuation flights as the United States struggled to bring order to the continuing chaos at the Kabul airport.

Democratic-led committees vow investigations on Afghanistan
Government & Politics
AP

Democratic-led committees vow investigations on Afghanistan

  • By KEVIN FREKING Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic-led congressional committees are vowing to press President Joe Biden’s administration on what went wrong as the Taliban swept to power in Afghanistan and the United States left scores of Americans and thousands who helped them over the years in grave danger.

Misread warnings helped lead to chaotic Afghan evacuation
Government & Politics
AP

Misread warnings helped lead to chaotic Afghan evacuation

  • By NOMAAN MERCHANT and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — The warnings were clear: The Afghan government would likely fall once U.S. troops pulled out. But intelligence agencies and ultimately President Joe Biden missed how quickly it would happen, losing weeks that could have been used for evacuations and spurring a foreign policy crisis.

Big Florida school districts defy governor over mask mandate
National
AP

Big Florida school districts defy governor over mask mandate

  • By FREIDA FRISARO and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON Associated Press
  • Updated
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Hillsborough and Miami-Dade counties became the third and fourth school districts in Florida to adopt stricter mask mandates Wednesday, a day after school boards in Broward and Alachua counties faced threats of severe penalties for defying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration.

Dozens of homes burn as California wildfire siege continues
National
AP

Dozens of homes burn as California wildfire siege continues

  • By BRIAN MELLEY and TERENCE CHEA Associated Press
  • Updated
GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. (AP) — A small wildfire swept through a mobile home park, leaving dozens of homes in ashes, the latest in a series of explosive blazes propelled by gusts that have torn through Northern California mountains and forests.

Tensions over aid grow in Haiti as quake's deaths pass 2K
World
AP

Tensions over aid grow in Haiti as quake's deaths pass 2K

  • By MARK STEVENSON and EVENS SANON Associated Press
  • Updated
LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Tensions have been growing over the slow pace of aid reaching victims of a powerful weekend earthquake that killed more than 2,100 people in Haiti and was trailed by a drenching tropical depression.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Phillies Diamondbacks Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, right, tags out Arizona Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas, left, during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Phoenix. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Aug. 19

In 1960, a tribunal in Moscow convicted American U2 pilot Francis Gary Powers of espionage, and more events that happened on this day in history.

Today in sports history: Aug. 19

In 1921, Detroit’s Ty Cobb gets his 3,000th career hit at age 34, the youngest player to reach that plateau. See more sports moments from this date:

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

