Biden to lay out plans for vaccine push; Mindy hits Florida as tropical storm; Jeter joins Hall of Fame
Biden to lay out plans for vaccine push; Mindy hits Florida as tropical storm; Jeter joins Hall of Fame

Depression Mindy made landfall as a Tropical Storm over the Florida panhandle Wednesday night bringing heavy rain bands into the Southeast. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.

Today is Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Biden

President Joe Biden speaks during an event to celebrate labor unions, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Washington. 

Biden to lay out plans to boost vaccine uptake

President Joe Biden is set to outline a six-pronged federal effort to boost COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant of the coronavirus that is killing thousands each week and jeopardizing the nation’s economic recovery.

The White House says Biden’s afternoon speech Thursday will encourage vaccinations for those who haven’t had a shot and promote new ways to protect those who are vaccinated. He’ll also push efforts to safely keep schools open, as well as new ways to boost testing and promote mask requirements. And he’ll emphasize steps to boost the economic recovery and moves to improve treatment for those with COVID-19.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that Biden would encourage vaccine mandates for workforces and schools.

Tropical Weather Atlantic

This GOES- East GeoColor satellite image taken Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at 10:30 p.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Mindy as it makes landfall on the Florida Panhandle. 

Mindy, now a tropical depression, dumps rain over Georgia

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Rain was pouring down on southeast Georgia and coastal South Carolina as Mindy, now a tropical depression, made its way across the state state early Thursday morning.

The storm made landfall in St. Vincent Island, Florida, on Wednesday night. Mindy was expected to cause as much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rainfall across the Florida Panhandle and portions of southern Georgia and South Carolina through Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said. Scattered flash, urban, and small-stream floods are possible.

The storm on Thursday morning was about 80 miles (125 kilometers) south southeast of Valdosta, Georgia, and moving northeast at 20 mph (31 kmh) with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph), forecasters said.

APTOPIX Hall Of Fame Inductions Baseball

Hall of Fame inductees, from left, Derek Jeter, Larry Walker and Ted Simmons hold their plaques for photos after the induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. 

Yankees star Derek Jeter inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Derek Jeter was simply Derek Jeter on his special day — smooth as silk.

On a Wednesday afternoon that turned cloudy with the temperature in the 70s and a few sprinkles in the air and adoring fans chanting his name, the former New York Yankees star shortstop and captain was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame after a long wait necessitated by the pandemic.

Greeted by raucous cheers in a crowd estimated at 20,000 that included NBA luminaries Michael Jordan and Patrick Ewing, several of his former teammates, and Hall of Fame Yankees manager Joe Torre on the stage behind him, Jeter took his turn after fellow inductees from the class of 2020 Ted Simmons, Larry Walker and the late Marvin Miller were honored. Jeter was touched by the moment and acknowledged how different the ceremony seemed in the wake of the recent deaths of 10 Hall of Famers.

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

Top headlines this morning: Sept. 9

Biden ousts 18 Trump military academy board appointees
Biden ousts 18 Trump military academy board appointees

  • By AAMER MADHANI Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday removed 18 appointees named to U.S. military academy boards by Donald Trump in the final months of the Republican president's term in office, according to the White House.

Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally
Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally

  • By ERIC TUCKER, MICHAEL BALSAMO and LISA MASCARO Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement officials concerned by the prospect for violence at a rally in the nation's capital next week are planning to reinstall protective fencing that surrounded the U.S. Capitol for months after the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

California recall brings Harris home to support Gov. Newsom
California recall brings Harris home to support Gov. Newsom

  • By KATHLEEN RONAYNE and MICHAEL R. BLOOD Associated Press
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris returned to her home state of California on Wednesday to rally voters against the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose campaign expressed growing confidence the first-term Democrat would survive the attempt to remove him from office a year early.

Gen. Lee statue comes down in former Confederate capital
Gen. Lee statue comes down in former Confederate capital

  • By SARAH RANKIN and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee that towered over Richmond for generations was taken down, cut into pieces and hauled away Wednesday, as the former capital of the Confederacy erased the last of the Civil War figures that once defined its most prominent thoroughfare.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX China Fashion Week

A model presents a gown from the William Zhang collection by designer Hongwei Zhang during the China Fashion Week held in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Sept. 9

Today in history: Sept. 9

In 1971, prisoners seized control of the maximum-security Attica Correctional Facility near Buffalo, New York, beginning a siege that ended up…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

