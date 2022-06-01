Biden to meet with baby formula makers; Prince Charles takes greater public role; Bill Cosby faces more allegations

Today is Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
TODAY'S WEATHER
The remnants of Agatha could restrengthen and impact Florida as the central US storms shift east. CNN meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the forecast.
TOP STORIES
President Joe Biden says he wasn't briefed on the prospect of nationwide shortages of infant formula for about two months. And he's acknowledging the strain on families while his administration struggles to address the situation. Yet company executives at a meeting Biden hosted from the White House on Wednesday told the president they knew the substantial impact that the shutdown of a major production plant in February would have on the U.S. supply almost immediately. Biden's administration has imported foreign supplies and used a federal law to speed domestic production. But those steps didn't begin until mid-May, once retailers began rationing supplies and store shelves were emptying.
Italy has become the only country in Europe to increase Russian crude oil imports in an unintended consequence of European Union sanctions against Russia. The EU decided this week to reduce imported Russian crude by 90% to punish Russia for invading Ukraine. The oil embargo is putting at risk one of Italy’s largest refineries, located in Sicily, which would deal an economic blow to the depressed region’s economy. Italy has increased its Russian crude imports when the rest of Europe has been slashing its purchases from Moscow, even before the sanctions. That’s because banks have refused to take the risk of extending credit to Russia-controlled ISAB that would allow it to buy oil from non-Russian sources.
A friend of a woman suing Bill Cosby alleging he sexually abused her as a teen testified that Judy Huth was distraught and in tears at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 after the alleged molestation. Donna Samuelson testified in Los Angeles County court on the first day of a civil trial that Huth told her minutes afterward that Cosby had forced her to commit a sex act in a bedroom next to a game room where the three had been playing pool and arcade games. Cosby's attorney called the story a “fabrication” based on an attempt to cash in on pictures Samuelson took that day.
As health authorities in Europe and elsewhere scramble to roll out vaccines and drugs to stamp out the biggest monkeypox outbreak beyond Africa, some doctors are acknowledging an ugly reality: The resources needed to prevent the disease have long been available, just not to the Africans who have dealt with it for decades. Although most cases of the smallpox-related disease are mild, authorities in numerous European countries and the U.S. are offering to immunize people at high-risk and considering the use of antivirals. Some African outbreak experts said the vaccines should be shared according to need and pointed out that they haven't always had enough.
After spending much of his adult life in the shadow of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles has taken on a greater public role in recent years, increasingly standing in for his mother in her twilight years. In May, he presided over the state opening of Parliament, the most public symbol of the monarch’s role as head of state. While it is now obvious that a transition is under way, the royal family faces a delicate balancing act as the 96-year-old queen remains on the throne but Charles, 73, ever more becomes the public face of the monarchy. As the royals celebrate the queen’s seven decades of service, they hope to demonstrate that the House of Windsor will live on.
Experts say installing technology to scan large numbers of people quickly for weapons in the New York City subway would be challenging. Mayor Eric Adams says the technology might still be worth trying in a pop-up fashion at select locations as a deterrent. The scanners are already used in some places like sports stadiums but need to be accompanied by human operators. Still, the idea has gotten a closer look after a mass shooting on the subway in April. That was followed by a fatal shooting in May and the continuing debate over gun control after the shootings in Texas and Buffalo.
A jury has finished a second day of deliberations without reaching a verdict in the defamation lawsuits of Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard. The seven-person civil jury deliberated for about two hours on Friday and another seven hours on Tuesday. Jurors will resume deliberations Wednesday morning. Depp sued Heard for $50 million, claiming she libeled him by describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse." Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim after his lawyer called her allegations a hoax. Each accuses the other of physical assault and destroying their career. The six-week sensational trial has featured a litany of lurid details of their short marriage.
A federal judge has given his final blessing to full freedom for John Hinckley, the man who shot President Ronald Reagan in 1981. U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman noted Wednesday that Hinckley, who turned 67 on Sunday, was profoundly troubled when he shot Reagan but that he had been able to get mental health help. The judge said in September that he would free Hinckley from all remaining restrictions on June 15 as long as Hinckley continued to do well. Wednesday’s hearing, which Hinckley did not attend, did not change anything about his planned release from conditions. The judge said he was no longer a danger to himself or others.
The Biden administration is sending Ukraine a small number of high-tech, medium-range rocket systems. Ukrainian leaders have been begging for the critical weapons as they struggle to stall Russian progress in the Donbas region. The U.S. plan tries to strike a balance between the desire to help Ukraine battle Russian artillery barrages while not providing arms that could allow Ukraine to hit targets deep inside Russia. In an essay for The New York Times, President Joe Biden says the administration is not encouraging or enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders. A Kremlin spokesman told reporters Wednesday that the U.S. is “deliberately and diligently pouring fuel on the fire.”
Energy experts say the European Union’s decision to ban nearly all oil from Russia to punish the country for its invasion of Ukraine may be blunted by rising energy prices and other countries willing to buy some of the excess petroleum. European Union leaders agreed late Monday to cut around 90% of all Russian oil imports over the next six months — a dramatic move that was considered unthinkable just months ago. Analysts said the move was a blow to the Kremlin. But they noted that Russia still retained some European markets and could sell some of the oil previously bound to Europe to China, India and other customers in Asia.
Investigators are trying to determine why an exterior door at Robb Elementary School did not lock when it was closed before a gunman used it to get inside and kill 19 students and two teachers. Investigators initially said a teacher propped the door open before 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered the school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. Travis Considine, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Tuesday that investigators have determined the teacher propped the door open with a rock but removed it and closed the door when she realized a shooter was on campus. But the door did not lock. The teacher has not been identified.
A week after a gunman stormed into a Texas grade school and opened fire, the first of 21 funerals began Tuesday. Hundreds of mourners turned out for an afternoon Mass to remember Amerie Jo Garza. Six pallbearers wearing white shirts and gloves carried her small casket into Sacred Heart Catholic Church, which turned away several people after reaching capacity. Maite Rodriguez’s funeral was scheduled for later Tuesday at one of the funeral homes in Uvalde, Texas. The two 10-year-old fourth graders were among 19 children and two teachers killed when the 18-year-old gunman burst into a classroom on May 24 and began firing a military-style rifle.
Even as the United States reeled over the massacre of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas, multiple mass shootings happened elsewhere over the Memorial Day weekend. Single-death shootings still accounted for most gun fatalities, however. Police chiefs in Chicago and other cities cancelled days off to boost the numbers of officers over the holiday, hoping a heightened presence would be a deterrent. Some cities said they would strictly enforce curfews. The strategies may have worked in specific cases, but statistics from several cities didn’t indicate violence was kept at or below previous years' levels. At least nine people were killed over the weekend in Chicago, up from three a year ago.
President Joe Biden and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell have met to plot a strategy to fight inflation. Biden hoped the meeting on Tuesday would demonstrate his concern to voters, though he insisted anew the White House will not interfere with the independent central bank's work. Its highly sensitive task is raising benchmark interest rates in hopes of slowing inflation while also avoiding an economic downturn. Biden’s appeal to the Fed also reflects his lack of options for fighting inflation. His past attempts, including oil releases from the strategic reserve, improving port operations and calls to investigate price gouging, have fallen short.
The Scripps National Spelling Bee's preliminary rounds are much tougher and packed with drama this year. The bee is back in person for the first time since 2019, but without the written test that was used for years to determine the best 50 or so spellers. Instead, spellers are asked to spell a word, define a word and spell another during one trip to the microphone. When the day's spelling concluded, only 88 of 229 competing spellers advanced to the quarterfinals. Dhroov Bharatia finished fourth last year. He says this year's preliminary rounds are “no joke.”
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1967, the Beatles album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” was released.
In 1925, Lou Gehrig bats for Pee Wee Wanninger in the eighth inning and replaces Wally Pipp at first base to start his streak of 2,130 consecu…