 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biden to pitch $1.8T 'family plan' tonight; US fires warning shots against Iran; 'ghost guns' OK'd
0 comments
alert special report

Biden to pitch $1.8T 'family plan' tonight; US fires warning shots against Iran; 'ghost guns' OK'd

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Summer-like temperatures are in store for the Eastern U.S., and much of Texas is under a severe storm threat. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Today is Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: President Biden will introduce his 'family plan' during his first address to a joint session of Congress tonight; U.S. Navy fires warning shots in encounter with Iran; and an appeals court rules that 'ghost gun' plans can be posted online.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

APTOPIX Biden

President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19, on the North Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Washington. 

Biden to pitch sweeping 'family plan' in speech to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marking his first 100 days in office, President Joe Biden will use his first joint address to Congress to pitch a $1.8 trillion investment in children, families and education that would fundamentally transform the role government plays in American life.

Biden will make his case Wednesday night before a pared-down gathering of mask-wearing legislators due to coronavirus restrictions and in a U.S. Capitol still surrounded by black fencing after insurrectionists protesting his election occupied the very dais where he will stand.

In the nationally televised ritual of a president standing before Congress, Biden will lay out a sweeping proposal for universal preschool, two years of free community college, $225 billion for child care and monthly payments of at least $250 to parents.  Read more:

***

Persian Gulf Tensions

This April 14, 2020, file photo provided by the U.S. Army shows the USS Firebolt in Manama, Bahrain. The Firebolt fired warning shots when vessels of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard came too close to a recent patrol in the Persian Gulf, the U.S. Navy said Wednesday, April 28, 2021. 

US Navy fires warning shots in new tense encounter with Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An American warship fired warning shots when vessels of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard came too close to a patrol in the Persian Gulf, the U.S. Navy said Wednesday.

The Navy released black-and-white footage of the encounter Monday night in international waters of the northern reaches of the Persian Gulf. In it, lights can be seen in the distance and what appears to be a single gunshot can be heard, with a tracer round racing across the top of the water.

Iran did not immediately acknowledge the incident. Read more:

***

Ghost Guns

This Nov. 27, 2019, file photo shows "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department in San Francisco. 

U.S. court says 'ghost gun' plans can be posted online

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Plans for 3D-printed, self-assembled “ghost guns" can be posted online without U.S. State Department approval, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday.

A divided panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco reinstated a Trump administration order that permitted removal of the guns from the State Department's Munitions List. Read more:

Click on the links below for full versions of these stories and scroll further for a look at today in history and celebrity birthdays.

Some top headlines this morning: April 28

+8
India tops 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks health system
World
AP

India tops 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks health system

  • By SHEIKH SAALIQ Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

NEW DELHI (AP) — India crossed a grim milestone Wednesday of 200,000 people lost to the coronavirus as a devastating surge of new infections tears through dense cities and rural areas alike and overwhelms health care systems on the brink of collapse.

+7
Outdoor mask guidance echoes what many Americans already do
National
AP

Outdoor mask guidance echoes what many Americans already do

  • By CARLA K. JOHNSON and JOSH FUNK and MIKE STOBBE Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

In the small Nebraska town of Oxford, the school district dropped its mask mandate last month in what was a fairly straight-forward decision: Cases were down dramatically, and it didn't bother local officials that their move flouted Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

+7
Alabama marks 2011 tornado outbreak that killed hundreds
National
AP

Alabama marks 2011 tornado outbreak that killed hundreds

  • By JAY REEVES Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — With lowered flags and somber ceremonies, Alabama paused Tuesday to mark the 10th anniversary of a horrific tornado outbreak that killed more than 250 people statewide, caused billions in damage and reshaped entire communities.

+16
Nobel Laureate Elie Wiesel gets seat at National Cathedral
National
AP

Nobel Laureate Elie Wiesel gets seat at National Cathedral

  • By ASHRAF KHALIL Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington National Cathedral, the massive Episcopal house of worship that prides itself on being an unfinished work-in-progress whose stones and stained glass tell the story of the 20th and 21st centuries, is unveiling its newest addition: a carving of iconic author, human rights campaigner and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Britain Politics

Nurses from the nearby St Thomas' hospital sit atop the National Covid Memorial Wall in London, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. 

***

ON THIS DATE

+19
Today in history: April 28

Today in history: April 28

In 1952, war with Japan officially ended as a treaty signed in San Francisco the year before took effect, and more events that happened on thi…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests over NC shooting as FBI investigate

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Coronavirus pandemic: US relaxes guidelines for wearing masks outdoors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News