Biden to sign order on abortion access; Japan's Abe assassinated; Wimbledon updates

Today is Friday, July 8, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
TODAY'S WEATHER
Dangerous heat continues for the southern US, as storms develop for parts of the Northern Rockies and Ohio Valley. CNN meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the latest forecast.
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Japan's ex-leader Abe assassinated; Biden to sign abortion orders
Japan's NHK television says former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot during a campaign speech.
President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to protect access to abortion, delivering impassioned remarks condemning the Supreme Court decision that ended that constitutional right. He said it's now up to Congress to fully restore the right, and he implored Americans to “vote, vote, vote, vote” in November to elect sympathetic candidates. Biden on Friday formalized instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back on efforts to limit the ability of women to access federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical abortion services.
A woman in eastern Ukraine had gone out to feed the cats when the shelling began in a residential neighborhood. It was afternoon, a time to get errands done. But there is nothing routine about life near the front line. Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city and a short drive from the Russian border, lives with the thunder of distant artillery and the sickening boom of shells exploding much closer to home. Natalia Kolesnik had learned to live with the risks. Then, in a grassy courtyard on a hot and sweaty Thursday, the shelling caught her. Her body was one of three found on the littered ground. Her husband, Viktor, didn’t want to let her go.
Deeply divided top diplomats from the world's richest and largest developing nations have failed to find common ground over Russia's war in Ukraine and its global impacts. Talks Friday were knocked off balance by two unrelated and unexpected political developments far from the Indonesian resort of Bali where they were meeting. Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 heard an emotional plea for unity from their Indonesian host. Yet, consensus remained elusive amid deepening East-West splits driven by China and Russia on one side and the United States and Europe on the other. The meeting opened only hours after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned and had just started when former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot. Both men are well known to the G-20 family.
A strong hiring report for June has assuaged fears that the U.S. economy might be on the cusp of a recession — and highlighted the resilience of the nation’s job market. Yet the figures the government released Friday also spotlighted the sharp divide between the healthy labor market and the rest of the economy: Inflation has soared to 40-year highs, consumers are increasingly gloomy, home sales and manufacturing are weakening and the economy might actually have shrunk for the past six months. The contrasting picture suggests an economy at a crossroads. Strong hiring and wage growth could help stave off recession.
A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows an upheaval in priorities just months before critical midterm elections. Concerns about inflation and personal finances have surged while COVID has evaporated as a top issue for Americans. Many U.S. adults also prioritize other issues, including abortion, women’s rights and gun policy. In a troubling sign for both parties, the poll finds many Americans say they think neither side of the aisle is better at focusing on the issues important to them or getting things done.
Mourners are remembering three of the seven people killed by the gunman who opened fire on a July Fourth parade near Chicago. Services for 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim and 88-year-old Stephen Straus were held Friday. Friends and family also gathered later Friday in memory 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza. The suspect in the killings has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors expect to bring more charges representing the more than 30 people who were wounded in the assault in the affluent suburb of Highland Park.
President Joe Biden has presented the nation's highest civilian honor to 17 people, including gymnast Simone Biles and the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain. Biden and McCain served together in the Senate. The president, who took office during the coronavirus pandemic, also honored Sandra Lindsay, the New York nurse who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine that was administered in the U.S. outside of clinical trials. Others receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom were gun safety advocate Gabrielle Giffords, U.S. women's national soccer team player Megan Rapinoe and late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.
An appeals court has rejected a $95 million defamation lawsuit filed by former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore against Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen. Moore claimed he was tricked into an humiliating television appearance that lampooned sexual misconduct accusations against him. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan upheld a lower court’s ruling in favor of Baron Cohen on Thursday. The three judges said Moore signed a waiver before the appearance and the segment was “clearly comedy.” During the segment on the “Who is America?” show Baron Cohen pretended to demonstrate a pedophile detector that beeped as it got near Moore. Moore and his wife indicated they will appeal.
WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug possession charges on the second day of her trial in a Russian court in a case that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. Her abrupt guilty plea came amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure her freedom nearly five months after her arrest amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine. A senior Russian diplomat said earlier that no action could be taken by Moscow on Griner until the trial was over. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport while returning to play basketball in Russia. Police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage.
James Caan, the curly-haired tough guy known to movie fans as the hotheaded Sonny Corleone of “The Godfather” and to television audiences as the dying football player in the classic weeper “Brian’s Song” and the casino boss in “Las Vegas,” has died. He was 82. His manager Matt DelPiano said he died on Wednesday. Caan grew unhappy with filmmaking in the 1980s but returned and introduced himself to a new generation playing Walter, the workaholic, stone-faced father of Buddy’s Will Ferrell in “Elf.” He returned to full-fledged stardom opposite Kathy Bates in “Misery” in 1990.
Novak Djokovic will be back on Centre Court in the Wimbledon semifinals on Friday. Djokovic is a six-time champion at the All England Club and has won the last three. He will face No. 9 Cam Norrie for a spot in Sunday’s final against Nick Kyrgios. Rafael Nadal had also advanced to the semifinals but he withdrew from the tournament because of an injury. Both Norrie and Kyrgios are at this stage of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.
Three Russian prospects were selected in the first round of the NHL draft despite increasing fears of their availability to play in North America due to travel restrictions stemming from the war in Ukraine. Anaheim Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said he focused on selecting the best player available in using the 10th pick to draft defenseman Pavel Mintyukov. The Washington Capitals selected forward Ivan Miroshnichenko 20th, and Minnesota Wild chose right wing Danila Yurov four picks later. All three were projected to go in the first round, though questions were raised as to whether their draft stock might fall.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
Fourteen-year-old Zaila Avant-garde of Louisiana spelled “murraya” correctly to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee, becoming the first Afr…
In 1941, Ted Williams of the Boston Red Sox hits a three-run, two-out homer in the ninth inning to lead the AL to an All-Star game victory. Se…
