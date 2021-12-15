Biden to visit storm-ravaged Kentucky today; deadly fireball in Haiti; Curry breaks 3-point record

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.

***

New Haiti disaster: Fireball from toppled tanker kills 75

CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti (AP) — With fuel in short supply all across Haiti, some neighbors in the northern city of Cap-Haitien saw the crash of a tanker truck as a chance to scoop up valuable spilled gasoline. But then the truck exploded, unleashing a fireball that swept across people and homes, and local officials say at least 75 people died.

Early reports indicate that the tanker was trying to avoid an oncoming motorcycle when it veered and flipped early Tuesday.

Onlookers then rushed to the scene with buckets to collect what they could of the tanker’s cargo, likely for sale on the black market, as the fuel drained toward a nearby pile of smoldering trash.

***

Warriors' Stephen Curry breaks the NBA career 3-point record

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Curry has shot his way to the top of the NBA record book for 3-pointers.