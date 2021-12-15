Biden to visit storm-ravaged Kentucky today; deadly fireball in Haiti; Curry breaks 3-point record

Today is Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Let's get caught up.
Biden visiting storm-ravaged Kentucky to offer aid, support
WASHINGTON (AP) — For the fifth time since taking office less than a year ago, President Joe Biden is taking on the grim task Wednesday of visiting an area ravaged by natural disaster to offer comfort and condolences.
Biden was headed to Kentucky to survey damage and offer federal support for the victims of devastating tornadoes that killed dozens and left thousands more in the region without heat, water or electricity.
More than 30 tornadoes tore through Kentucky and four other states over the weekend, killing at least 88 people and demolishing homes, downing power lines and cutting off residents from key utilities as temperatures dropped below freezing in Kentucky earlier this week.
New Haiti disaster: Fireball from toppled tanker kills 75
CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti (AP) — With fuel in short supply all across Haiti, some neighbors in the northern city of Cap-Haitien saw the crash of a tanker truck as a chance to scoop up valuable spilled gasoline. But then the truck exploded, unleashing a fireball that swept across people and homes, and local officials say at least 75 people died.
Early reports indicate that the tanker was trying to avoid an oncoming motorcycle when it veered and flipped early Tuesday.
Onlookers then rushed to the scene with buckets to collect what they could of the tanker’s cargo, likely for sale on the black market, as the fuel drained toward a nearby pile of smoldering trash.
Warriors' Stephen Curry breaks the NBA career 3-point record
NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Curry has shot his way to the top of the NBA record book for 3-pointers.
Curry hit his 2,974th 3-pointer Tuesday night in the first quarter of the Golden State Warriors’ game against the New York Knicks, breaking the record set by Ray Allen.
Curry hit the shot from the right wing with 7:33 remaining, waving his arms toward the sky as he jogged backward down court. The Warriors then committed a foul and quickly called timeout to let the celebration begin. Curry exchanged hugs with coach Steve Kerr, longtime teammate Draymond Green, family members and Allen, who was at the arena.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress averted a catastrophic debt default early Wednesday morning after Democratic majorities in both chambers voted to send a $2.5 trillion increase in the nation's borrowing authority to President Joe Biden over lockstep Republican opposition.
WASHINGTON (AP) — As a mob overran the U.S. Capitol last January, some of Donald Trump's highest-profile defenders in the media — and even his own son — sent urgent text messages to the White House chief of staff urging him to get the then-president to do more to stop the violence.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress after he ceased to cooperate with the Jan. 6 Committee investigating the Capitol insurrection — making it the first time the chamber has voted to hold a former member in contempt since the 1830s.
The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 800,000 on Tuesday, a once-unimaginable figure seen as doubly tragic, given that more than 200,000 of those lives were lost after the vaccine became available practically for the asking last spring.
WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s one of the most far-reaching of all the federal aid programs launched during the COVID-19 pandemic — up to $300 per child going directly into the bank accounts of families on the 15th of every month.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumers seeking government-subsidized health insurance for next year have through Wednesday to sign up if they want their new plan to start Jan. 1.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cleanup was under way after a powerful storm swept through California, setting rainfall records in the drought-stricken state but also triggering rescue efforts on a raging river and in canyon communities hit by mudslides.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors nearing the end of their case against a suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in Daunte Wright's death drew on testimony from her former colleagues to portray an officer whose intended use of a Taser would have violated department policy despite extensive training.
WASHINGTON (AP) — When Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert cracked a racist, Islamophobic joke about Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, it wasn’t the first time she mocked the Muslim congresswoman from Minnesota.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla (AP) — A small fire at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Tuesday may have sprouted from a tree, according to Reedy Creek fire officials.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Curry became the NBA’s career leader for 3-pointers and scored 22 points, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 105-96 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.
