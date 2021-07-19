Biden transfers Guantanamo detainee to home country; 3rd Olympian has virus; 'Space Jam' tops box office

Today is Monday, July 19, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: The Biden administration transferred a detainee out of the Guantánamo Bay detention facility for the first time; a third Olympic athlete in Tokyo tests positive for the virus; and "Space Jam" defies expectations with strong box office showing.

TOP STORIES

Biden transfers 1st Guantanamo detainee to home country

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a detainee out of the Guantánamo Bay detention facility for the first time, sending a Moroccan man back home years after he was recommended for discharge.

The Moroccan prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who's in his mid-50s, was cleared for repatriation by a review board in July 2016 but remained at Guantanamo for the duration of the Trump presidency.