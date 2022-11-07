 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert

Biden, Trump make final appeals before Election Day; Musk's latest move; NFL Week 9 recap

Today is Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.

***

TODAY'S WEATHER

Subtropical Storm Nicole forms in the southwestern Atlantic, with plans to bring heavy rain to the Bahamas and the Southeast. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

***

MORNING LISTEN

***

TOP STORIES

This morning's top headlines: Monday, Nov. 7

Biden, Trump making final appeals ahead of crucial midterms
Government & Politics
AP

Biden, Trump making final appeals ahead of crucial midterms

  By WILL WEISSERT - Associated Press
Both President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, are hoping to provide their parties late boosts on the last full day of campaigning before midterm elections that could reshape the balance of power in Washington. Biden is holding a Monday evening rally in Maryland as Democrats eye retaking its governorship. Trump is set to stage his own event in Ohio, where his hand-picked Senate candidate, JD Vance, is running in a state that has turned more reliably red in recent cycles. Republicans are optimistic about winning enough seats to retake control of both the House and the Senate, while Democrats insist they are poised for a better night than many expect.

World leaders gather to talk climate amid many distractions
World

World leaders gather to talk climate amid many distractions

  By SETH BORENSTEIN - Associated Press
More than 100 world leaders are about to discuss a worsening problem that scientists’ call Earth’s biggest challenge, yet observers say it will be hard to make progress given all the other things happening in the world. Dozens of heads of states or governments Monday take the stage in the first day of “high-level” international climate talks in Egypt with more to come in following days. Much of the focus will be on national leaders telling their stories of being devastated by climate disasters. But leaders of China, India and Russia will be missing and the U.S. midterm elections will be grabbing headlines.

Power being partially restored in Russian-occupied Kherson
Government & Politics
AP

Power being partially restored in Russian-occupied Kherson

  By ANDREW MELDRUM - Associated Press
Russian-appointed authorities in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson say power is currently being partially restored following what they have called a Ukrainian “terrorist attack” on power lines. The southern city was cut off from power and water supplies on Sunday after three power lines were damaged in the region that Moscow illegally annexed in September. Ukrainian officials have not responded to the allegations, although officials have previously claimed that Russia was deliberately turning off the power in order to force civilians to evacuate in anticipation of a Ukrainian counteroffensive to retake the city. Rolling blackouts around Ukraine continued on Monday.

North Korea: Missile tests were practice to attack South, US
Health
AP

North Korea: Missile tests were practice to attack South, US

  BY HYUNG-JIN KIM - Associated Press
North Korea’s military says its recent barrage of missile tests were practices to “mercilessly” strike key South Korean and U.S. targets such as air bases and operation command systems with a variety of missiles that likely included nuclear-capable weapons. The North's military said Monday its missile tests were reaction to last week's massive air force drills between the U.S. and South Korea, which Pyongyang views as an invasion rehearsal. The announcement underscored leader Kim Jong Un’s determination not to back down in the face of his rivals’ push to expand their military exercises. But some experts say Kim also eventually wants to use their drills as an excuse to modernize his nuclear arsenal and increase his leverage in future dealings with Washington and Seoul.

Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators
National
AP

Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators

  By FRANK BAJAK - Associated Press
Elon Musk says Twitter will permanently suspend any account that impersonates another. The social media platform’s new owner issued the warning Sunday after some celebrities changed their Twitter display names — not their account names — to ‘Elon Musk’ in reaction to the billionaire’s decision to offer verified accounts to all comers for $8 month. Comedian Kathy Griffin had her account suspended on Sunday for switching her display name to Musk's. Actor Valerie Bertinelli did the same before switching it back to her real name. But first, she posted a series of tweets in support of Democratic candidates.

Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday
Science
AP

Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday

  By MARCIA DUNN - AP Aerospace Writer
This week's total lunar eclipse is the last one for three years. Tuesday's total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America in the predawn hours. Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific can catch it after sunset. Totality will last nearly 1 1/2 hours as Earth passes directly between the moon and sun. The so-called blood moon will appear red from the light of Earth's sunsets and sunrises. At the peak of the eclipse, the moon will be more than 242,000 miles away. The next total lunar eclipse won’t be until 2025.

'The Crown' returns to blur the line between royals, fiction
National
AP

'The Crown' returns to blur the line between royals, fiction

  By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
“The Crown” returns Wednesday after a two-year absence from Netflix. But those critical of the Netflix’s series blend of fiction and history haven’t waited to complain. Among them is Judi Dench, an Oscar-winner for her role as Elizabeth I in “Shakespeare in Love.” She and others want Netflix to add a disclaimer to the upcoming episodes, but it hasn’t happened yet. Imelda Staunton, who plays Elizabeth this season, says the audience can be trusted to know “The Crown” is a drama. Jonathan Pryce, who plays the late Prince Philip, says the series have given him a new understanding of the royals.

NFL Week 9: Jets shut down Josh Allen in win over rival Bills; Chiefs top Titans in OT
Football

NFL Week 9: Jets shut down Josh Allen in win over rival Bills; Chiefs top Titans in OT

  By The Associated Press
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Jets’ defense shut down Josh Allen, Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and Greg Zuerlein kicked a go-ahead 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining to lift New York to a stunning 20-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Joey Logano wins at Phoenix to earn 2nd NASCAR championship
Other

Joey Logano wins at Phoenix to earn 2nd NASCAR championship

  By JENNA FRYER - AP Auto Racing Writer
Joey Logano won his second NASCAR championship to give Roger Penske two titles in the same season with a victory in Sunday’s winner-take-all finale at Phoenix Raceway. It was the fourth win of the season for Logano. Will Power added the IndyCar championship to the Team Penske trophy case in September and Logano’s dominating run Sunday marked the first time Penske has won both the NASCAR and IndyCar championship in the same season. It is the third Cup championship for Penske, who won with Brad Keselowski in 2012 and Logano’s first title in 2018. Logano joined Kyle Busch as the only active drivers with multiple Cup titles.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Packers Lions Football

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) reacts after intercepting a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Detroit. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Nov. 7

Today in history: Nov. 7

Twitter said it was ending its 140-character limit on tweets and allowing nearly everyone 280 characters to get their message across.

Today in sports history: Nov. 7

Today in sports history: Nov. 7

In 1991, Magic Johnson announces he has tested positive for the AIDS virus and is retiring. See more sports moments from this date:

***

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters.

Ukraine attacks Russia's hold on southern city of Kherson

Ukraine attacks Russia's hold on southern city of Kherson

Ukrainian forces are attacking Russia’s hold on the southern city of Kherson while fighting intensifies in the country’s east. The battles came amid reports that Moscow-appointed authorities in Kherson have abandoned the city, joining tens of thousands of residents who fled to other Russia-held areas. Ukrainian forces were surrounding Kherson from the west and attacking Russia’s foothold on the west bank of the Dnieper River, which divides the region and the country. Elsewhere, Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to cast the conflict in Ukraine as part of efforts by the West to secure global domination.

UK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'

UK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'

New U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt has reversed most of an economic package announced by the government just weeks ago, including a planned cut in income taxes. Hunt said Monday he was scrapping “almost all” the tax cuts announced last month by the Conservative government of Prime Minister Liz Truss, and also signaled that public spending cuts are on the way. It was a bid to soothe turbulent financial markets spooked by fears of excessive government borrowing. The move raises questions about how long the beleaguered prime minister can stay in office, though Truss insisted she has no plans to quit. She vowed to lead the Conservatives into the next general election, but many in the party want her gone.

General who led Syrian bombing is new face of Russian war

General who led Syrian bombing is new face of Russian war

Gen. Sergei Surovikin has become the face of Russia’s new military strategy in Ukraine, which includes unleashing a barrage of strikes against the country's infrastructure. The 56-year-old general was put in charge on Oct. 8 after what has so far been a faltering invasion that has seen a number of chaotic retreats and other setbacks in nearly eight months of war. Surovikin earned a reputation for brutality when he commanded Russian forces in Syria and was accused by international human rights groups of indiscriminate bombing of civilian areas. He also played a role in the deaths of three protesters in Moscow during the failed coup against Mikhail Gorbachev in 1991 that hastened the demise of the Soviet Union.

Watch Now: Related Video

2022 US midterm: Democratic Party at risk of losing the house

