Biden, Trump make final appeals before Election Day; Musk's latest move; NFL Week 9 recap

Today is Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
TODAY'S WEATHER
MORNING LISTEN
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Monday, Nov. 7
Both President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, are hoping to provide their parties late boosts on the last full day of campaigning before midterm elections that could reshape the balance of power in Washington. Biden is holding a Monday evening rally in Maryland as Democrats eye retaking its governorship. Trump is set to stage his own event in Ohio, where his hand-picked Senate candidate, JD Vance, is running in a state that has turned more reliably red in recent cycles. Republicans are optimistic about winning enough seats to retake control of both the House and the Senate, while Democrats insist they are poised for a better night than many expect.
More than 100 world leaders are about to discuss a worsening problem that scientists’ call Earth’s biggest challenge, yet observers say it will be hard to make progress given all the other things happening in the world. Dozens of heads of states or governments Monday take the stage in the first day of “high-level” international climate talks in Egypt with more to come in following days. Much of the focus will be on national leaders telling their stories of being devastated by climate disasters. But leaders of China, India and Russia will be missing and the U.S. midterm elections will be grabbing headlines.
Russian-appointed authorities in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson say power is currently being partially restored following what they have called a Ukrainian “terrorist attack” on power lines. The southern city was cut off from power and water supplies on Sunday after three power lines were damaged in the region that Moscow illegally annexed in September. Ukrainian officials have not responded to the allegations, although officials have previously claimed that Russia was deliberately turning off the power in order to force civilians to evacuate in anticipation of a Ukrainian counteroffensive to retake the city. Rolling blackouts around Ukraine continued on Monday.
North Korea’s military says its recent barrage of missile tests were practices to “mercilessly” strike key South Korean and U.S. targets such as air bases and operation command systems with a variety of missiles that likely included nuclear-capable weapons. The North's military said Monday its missile tests were reaction to last week's massive air force drills between the U.S. and South Korea, which Pyongyang views as an invasion rehearsal. The announcement underscored leader Kim Jong Un’s determination not to back down in the face of his rivals’ push to expand their military exercises. But some experts say Kim also eventually wants to use their drills as an excuse to modernize his nuclear arsenal and increase his leverage in future dealings with Washington and Seoul.
Elon Musk says Twitter will permanently suspend any account that impersonates another. The social media platform’s new owner issued the warning Sunday after some celebrities changed their Twitter display names — not their account names — to ‘Elon Musk’ in reaction to the billionaire’s decision to offer verified accounts to all comers for $8 month. Comedian Kathy Griffin had her account suspended on Sunday for switching her display name to Musk's. Actor Valerie Bertinelli did the same before switching it back to her real name. But first, she posted a series of tweets in support of Democratic candidates.
This week's total lunar eclipse is the last one for three years. Tuesday's total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America in the predawn hours. Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific can catch it after sunset. Totality will last nearly 1 1/2 hours as Earth passes directly between the moon and sun. The so-called blood moon will appear red from the light of Earth's sunsets and sunrises. At the peak of the eclipse, the moon will be more than 242,000 miles away. The next total lunar eclipse won’t be until 2025.
“The Crown” returns Wednesday after a two-year absence from Netflix. But those critical of the Netflix’s series blend of fiction and history haven’t waited to complain. Among them is Judi Dench, an Oscar-winner for her role as Elizabeth I in “Shakespeare in Love.” She and others want Netflix to add a disclaimer to the upcoming episodes, but it hasn’t happened yet. Imelda Staunton, who plays Elizabeth this season, says the audience can be trusted to know “The Crown” is a drama. Jonathan Pryce, who plays the late Prince Philip, says the series have given him a new understanding of the royals.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Jets’ defense shut down Josh Allen, Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and Greg Zuerlein kicked a go-ahead 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining to lift New York to a stunning 20-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Joey Logano won his second NASCAR championship to give Roger Penske two titles in the same season with a victory in Sunday’s winner-take-all finale at Phoenix Raceway. It was the fourth win of the season for Logano. Will Power added the IndyCar championship to the Team Penske trophy case in September and Logano’s dominating run Sunday marked the first time Penske has won both the NASCAR and IndyCar championship in the same season. It is the third Cup championship for Penske, who won with Brad Keselowski in 2012 and Logano’s first title in 2018. Logano joined Kyle Busch as the only active drivers with multiple Cup titles.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
Twitter said it was ending its 140-character limit on tweets and allowing nearly everyone 280 characters to get their message across.
In 1991, Magic Johnson announces he has tested positive for the AIDS virus and is retiring. See more sports moments from this date:
