Biden virus plan pledges 500M at-home tests; Kim Potter trial in jury's hands; plus more top news
alert

Biden virus plan pledges 500M at-home tests; Kim Potter trial in jury's hands; plus more top news

Today is Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

Multiple storms have helped the Sierra snow pack make big gains in December and a lot more is on the way. CNN Meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

Virus Outbreak Biden

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 variant named omicron during a visit to the National Institutes of Health on Dec. 2, 2021, in Bethesda, Md. Biden plans to stress in a Dec. 21 speech the importance of getting vaccinated to protect from a wave of COVID-19 infections tied to the new omicron variant as Christmas approaches. 

Biden to offer 500M at-home COVID-19 tests as virus surges

WASHINGTON (AP) — As coronavirus cases surge in the days before Christmas, President Joe Biden plans to increase support for hospitals, improve access to COVID-19 testing through hundreds of millions of rapid at-home tests and expand the availability of vaccines that can reduce the risks from the omicron variant.

The world is confronting the prospect of a second straight holiday season with COVID-19 as families and friends begin to gather while the variant quickly spreads. Scientists don’t yet know whether omicron causes more serious disease, but they do know that vaccination should offer strong protections against severe illness and death. A senior administration official, insisting on anonymity, provided details on the proposals Biden will announce in his speech Tuesday afternoon.

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.

***

Daunte Wright Officer Trial

In this screen grab from video, Assistant Attorney General Erin Eldridge delivers closing arguments, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter's trial for the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. 

Jury at Kim Potter trial in Wright death returns Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A jury will resume deliberations Tuesday in the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright.

The jury met for about a five hours Monday following closing arguments in which prosecutors accused Kim Potter of a “blunder of epic proportions” in Wright's death in an April 11 traffic stop — but said a mistake was no defense.

Potter's attorneys countered that Wright, who was attempting to get away from officers as they sought to handcuff him for an outstanding warrant on a weapons charge, “caused the whole incident.”

***

MORNING LISTEN

New Release Picks: 'Spider-Man' (spoiler free!), 'Nightmare Alley,' our best of 2021 lists, plus an interview with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Dec. 21

Biden pivots to home tests to confront omicron surge
Health
AP

Biden pivots to home tests to confront omicron surge

  • By JOSH BOAK, RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and COLLEEN LONG - Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fighting the omicron variant surging through the country, President Joe Biden announced the government will provide 500 million free rapid home-testing kits, increase support for hospitals under strain and redouble vaccination and boosting efforts.

Rep. Scott Perry denies Jan. 6 panel's request for interview
Government & Politics
AP

Rep. Scott Perry denies Jan. 6 panel's request for interview

  • By FARNOUSH AMIRI and MARY CLARE JALONICK - Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania on Tuesday rebuffed a request for him to sit down for an interview and turn over documents to the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, joining other allies of former President Donald Trump in trying to stonewall the committee.

+3
Police: No 'obvious trauma' in deaths of 7 Minnesota people
Health
AP

Police: No 'obvious trauma' in deaths of 7 Minnesota people

  • By DAVE KOLPACK - Associated Press
  • Updated
MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Wreaths for each of the seven people whose bodies were discovered inside a Minnesota home over the weekend were left outside the residence Monday, where friends and relatives wept in below-freezing weather and wondered what happened to their loved ones.

Ghislaine Maxwell jury begins deliberations after closings
National
AP

Ghislaine Maxwell jury begins deliberations after closings

  • By LARRY NEUMEISTER and TOM HAYS - Associated Press
  • Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — A jury began deliberations Monday, tasked with considering whether Ghislaine Maxwell is a dangerous predator who recruited teens to be sexually abused by financier Jeffrey Epstein — as prosecutors put it — or the “innocent woman” a defense attorney described.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Germany Daily Life

Christmas trees and Santa Clauses decorate the entrance to the beach in Haffkrug, northern Germany, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

+15
Today in history: Dec. 21

Today in history: Dec. 21

In 1988, 270 people were killed when a terrorist bomb exploded aboard a Pam Am Boeing 747 over Lockerbie, Scotland, sending wreckage crashing …

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

