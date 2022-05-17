Biden visits Buffalo today; 5 states hold high-profile primaries; deal struck on baby formula

Today is Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
TODAY'S WEATHER
After the storm that impacted the Northeast moved off shore overnight, we are monitoring a new storm set to impact the central US. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri breaks down the new threat.
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, May 17
President Joe Biden mourned with Buffalo’s grieving families on Tuesday, then exhorted the nation to reject what he angrily labeled the poison of white supremacy. He said the nation must “reject the lie” of the racist “replacement theory” espoused by the shooter who killed 10 Black people at a supermarket. Biden declared that “evil will not win” in America. “Replacement theory” is the idea that white people are being intentionally replaced by people of color. It's another manifestation of the bigotry Biden vowed to confront while running for president. Biden says it was the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and President Donald Trump's ambivalent reaction that drove him to run.
A warning about possible violence last year involving the 18-year-old now being held in the Buffalo, New York, supermarket shooting is turning attention to New York's “red flag” law. Such laws are designed to keep firearms away from people who could harm themselves or others. Payton Gendron was still able to legally buy an AR-15-style rifle even though police had investigated a report of concerning behavior. State police say no request was made to remove any firearms. In many cases, family members or law enforcement must petition the court for an order. In New York, educators can also start the process.
The girlfriend of a man arrested in a shooting in Dallas’ Koreatown that wounded three women of Asian descent in a hair salon told police that he has delusions that Asian Americans are trying to harm him. That's according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Police say Jeremy Smith, who is Black, was arrested Tuesday in the shooting. He faces three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The FBI said Tuesday that it has opened a federal hate crime investigation into the shooting. Police say they are still investigating whether Smith was involved in two previous drive-by shootings at businesses run by Asian Americans. Police had said there could be a connection between those shootings and the one at the salon because the description of the suspect vehicle was similar.
Donald Trump’s choice for Pennsylvania governor has won his primary, and his Senate pick is locked in an exceedingly close contest as the former president works to expand his hold on the Republican Party. Trump’s late endorsement helped put the already surging Doug Mastriano, a far-right state senator, over the top Tuesday in the GOP governor’s primary in one of the nation’s premier battleground states. But Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon endorsed by Trump, is locked with former hedge fund manager David McCormick in a race that is too early to call.
President Joe Biden's administration has announced new steps to ease the national shortage of baby formula, including allowing more imports from overseas. Officials also reached an agreement to restart a shuttered baby formula factory from Abbott, the largest in the U.S.. Neither step will have an immediate effect on tight supplies that have left many parents searching for formula online or in food banks. After getting the FDA’s OK, Abbott said it will take eight to ten weeks before new products begin arriving in stores. The company didn’t set a timeline to restart manufacturing.
Authorities say a gunman was motivated by political hatred against Taiwan when he chained shut the doors of a California church and hid firebombs before shooting at a gathering of mainly of elderly Taiwanese parishioners. The attack killed a man who tackled the gunman and possibly saved dozens of lives. Five more people were wounded. David Chou of Las Vegas — a U.S. citizen who grew up in Taiwan — drove to Orange County on Saturday and the next day attended a lunch held by Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church. Authorities say though he knew no one there, he spent about an hour mingling with about 40 attendees before opening fire. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
The fall of Mariupol appears at hand as Ukraine is moving to abandon a sprawling steel plant where its soldiers had held out under relentless bombardment for months, which would make it the biggest city to fall into Russian hands. Much of it, though, has been reduced to rubble. Ukraine estimates some 20,000 civilians have been killed in the Russian assault on Mariupol, a city on the Azov Sea that stands between the Russian mainland and the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014. Hundreds of Ukrainian fighters have left the Azovstal steel plant and turned themselves over to Russian hands.
Lightning has sparked a few new small fires in the drought-stricken Southwest. But the thunderstorms brought welcome rain Monday to the monster blaze that’s been churning for a month in New Mexico. It's now the largest in the state's recorded history. The fire east of Santa Fe and south of Taos has destroyed at least 260 homes and burned an area about one-quarter the size of Delaware. Forecasters say crews should have another chance Tuesday to to make progress battling the flames from the ground and the air. Officials at another big fire west of Santa Fe are preparing to relax evacuation orders around the Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Jurors in Johnny Depp’s libel trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard were shown photos of her with red marks and swelling on her face after their final fight before their divorce. Heard was back on the witness stand Monday for a third day of testimony in a libel suit filed against her by Depp. The high-profile trial is resuming after a one-week hiatus. She testified Monday about the final fight before she filed for divorce, and jurors saw the clearest photos yet of red marks and swelling on her face after the fight. Depp is suing Heard for libel over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”
***
MORNING LISTEN
In this episode, Dr. Stephen Strader explores the lack of sheltering options for residents of mobile and manufactured homes. Beyond the lack of a solid foundation, Strader explains how in many rural parts of the country, the scattered nature of these homes makes finding a location for community shelters challenging.
People are also reading…
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 2017, the Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into pote…
In 1970, Hank Aaron gets an infield single off Cincinnati’s Wayne Simpson for his 3,000th hit. See more sports moments from this date in history:
***