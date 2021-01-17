Biden vows rapid steps to battle virus after inauguration

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Here’s what’s happening Sunday with the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

THREE THINGS TO KNOW TODAY

— President-elect Joe Biden plans immediate moves aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic within days after he's sworn in Wednesday, his incoming chief of staff Ron Klain wrote in a memo to senior staff. They include extending the pause on student loan payments and actions meant to prevent evictions and foreclosures for those struggling during the pandemic. Biden has set a goal of injecting 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccine in his first 100 days in office, a goal Klain said they were on pace to meet. At his inauguration Wednesday, Biden will also deliver an appeal to national unity, expected to be a central theme of his speech, Klain told CNN’s “State of the Union" on Sunday.

— In West Virginia, small businesses are being hailed for helping the state to emerge as an early success story in the nation’s otherwise chaotic vaccine rollout. It’s largely a result of the state’s decision to enlist mom-and-pop pharmacies to give the shots, rather than agreeing to a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens. Now more shots have gone into people’s arms per capita across West Virginia than in any other state. Federal data shows that at least 7.5% of the population has received the first of two shots.