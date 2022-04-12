Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to cut gas prices; March inflation likely set 40-year high

Today is Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
FIRST, THE WEATHER
Severe storm threat expands across the Central U.S. as the West sees heavy April snow. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri breaks down who will see the worst weather.
***
TOP STORIES
Click on the links below for full versions of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:
Top morning headlines: Tuesday, April 12
President Joe Biden is visiting corn-rich Iowa to announce he’ll suspend a federal rule preventing the sale of higher ethanol blend gasoline in the summer. Biden's administration is intensifying its efforts to tamp down prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia’s war with Ukraine. Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend that's usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns it adds to smog in high temperatures. The Biden administration says the move will save drivers an average of 10 cents per gallon at 2,300 gas stations.
With ever-rising costs for food, gasoline, housing and other necessities squeezing consumers and threatening the economy, inflation in the United States likely set yet another four-decade high in March. The government’s consumer price index being released Tuesday is expected to show that prices shot up 8.4% from 12 months earlier, according to economists surveyed by the data firm FactSet. That would mark the fastest year-over-year inflation since December 1981. The March numbers will be the first the capture the full surge in gasoline prices that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Moscow’s brutal attacks have triggered far-reaching Western sanctions against the Russian economy and have disrupted global food and energy markets..
Russian forces left bombs, death and destruction around Kyiv. Now, a painstaking demining operation is underway
On the outskirts of Kyiv, Lt. Col. Mykola Opanasenko kneels down in a remote field as he winds up a small electrical generator to power a blast.
Ukrainian police say they have launched a war crimes investigation after a 64-year-old man was killed by a mine left behind in an area from which Russian forces recently retreated. Police said the unidentified local man was driving Monday near the village of Krasne in northern Ukraine and had pulled over his car to greet acquaintances when he struck an anti-tank mine left at the side of the road. Ukrainian authorities have issued repeated warnings of mines and explosive traps left in areas where Russian troops have been operating.
Bucha witnessed some of the ghastliest scenes of Russia’s invasion, and almost no children have been seen in its silent streets. The many bright playgrounds in the town, once a popular community with good schools near the capital, Kyiv, are empty. But beside an apartment building spray-painted “CHILDREN," Bucha’s fragile renewal can be seen. A small group of neighborhood children have gathered here, finding distraction from the war. A wooden box once used for ammunition now holds a teddy bear and other toys. A father says that "it’s hard to explain for the smaller ones that war is still going on.”
Philadelphia has become the first major U.S. city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate after reporting a sharp increase in coronavirus infections. The city's top health official said Monday she wants to forestall a potential new wave driven by the omicron subvariant. Dr. Cheryl Bettigole says that COVID-19 cases in the city have risen more than 50% in 10 days. That's the threshold at which the city’s guidelines call for people to wear masks indoors. Health inspectors will start enforcing the mask mandate at city businesses starting April 18. Most states and cities dropped their masking requirements in February and early March.
Some residents of Shanghai have been allowed out of their homes as the city of 25 million eases a two-week-old shutdown. That came after videos posted online showed what they said were people who ran out of food breaking into a supermarket and shouting appeals for help. The online news outlet The Paper said about 6.6 million people will be allowed to leave their homes. The government said some markets and pharmacies also would reopen. The abrupt closure of most businesses and orders to stay home left the public fuming about a lack of access to food and medicine. Washington announced all “non-emergency U.S. government employees” would be withdrawn from its Shanghai Consulate.
Moments before Rhyne Howard went to Atlanta with the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said the league is working very hard to help bring Brittney Griner back to the United States. Griner, one of the league’s biggest stars, has been detained in Russia since arriving at a Moscow airport in mid-February. Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
Families with transgender teens have sued the state of Alabama to block a law that makes it a crime for doctors to treat trans youth under 19 with puberty blockers or hormones to help affirm their gender identity. It was one of two separate lawsuits filed in federal court Monday. The lawsuit were filed three days after Republican Gov. Kay Ivey signed the measure into law. The law will go into effect next month unless blocked by the court. Violations will be punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
A federal jury has convicted a former Virginia police officer of storming the U.S. Capitol with another off-duty officer to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. Jurors on Monday convicted former Rocky Mount police officer Thomas Robertson of all six counts he faced stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, including charges that he interfered with police officers at the Capitol. His sentencing hearing wasn’t immediately scheduled. Robertson’s jury trial was the second among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. The first ended last month with jurors convicting a Texas man, Guy Reffitt, of all five counts in his indictment.
A jury in Virginia is scheduled to hear opening statements in a defamation lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp says Heard libeled him when she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp is never mentioned by name, but he says the article implicates him nonetheless because it refers to past accusations Heard made when she sought a restraining order against him. A civil jury of seven members, plus four alternates, was selected Monday to hear the case in Fairfax County Circuit Court. Opening statements are set to begin on Tuesday.
Britney Spears, less than five months after her conservatorship ended, announced on Instagram that she’s pregnant, and apparently married. But some fans were left confused by her lengthy post Monday. Spears said she had lost a lot of weight before a trip to Maui with beau Sam Asghari but recently gained it back, leading Asghari to joke about a food pregnancy. But she said she took a pregnancy test and it was positive. The pop star also confused fans when she referred to “my husband” in the post. Asghari later appeared to confirm the news in an Instagram post of his own. The 40-year-old Spears and the 28-year-old Asghari were engaged last September after dating for five years. Spears has two teen boys with ex Kevin Federline.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
***