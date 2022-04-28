Biden wants another $33B to help Ukraine battle Russia

President Joe Biden speaks during the 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
AP Photo/Susan Walsh
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will ask Congress for an additional $33 billion to help Ukraine fend off the Russian invasion, two administration officials said Thursday, a big boost in U.S. efforts to bolster Kyiv in an intensifying war that's showing no signs of ending anytime soon.
Biden's latest proposal — which the officials said was expected to last for five months — has more than $20 billion in military assistance for Ukraine and for bolstering defenses in nearby countries. There is also $8.5 billion in economic aid to help keep Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government functioning and $3 billion for food and humanitarian programs to help civilians and other spending, said the officials, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly.
The proposal would more than double the initial $13.6 billion package of defense and economic aid for Ukraine and Western allies that Congress enacted last month. It seemed to signal a long-term U.S. commitment to staving off Russian President Vladimir Putin's attempt to expand his nation's control of its neighbor, and perhaps beyond.
The request comes with the fighting, now in its ninth week, sharpening in eastern and southern parts of the country and international tensions growing as Russia cuts off gas supplies to two NATO allies, Poland and Bulgaria.
There is wide, bipartisan support in Congress for giving Ukraine all the assistance it needs to fight the Russians, and its eventual approval seems certain. But Biden and congressional Democrats also want lawmakers to approve billions more to battle the pandemic, and that along with a Republican push to entangle the measure with an extension of some Trump-era immigration restrictions leaves the proposal's pathway to enactment unclear.
Biden was also asking Congress on Thursday for new powers to seize and repurpose the assets of Russian oligarchs.
Full story and Russia-Ukraine coverage here: PHOTO GALLERY
Photos: Eyes of Ukraine refugees reflect war and welcome
FILE - Strollers for refugees and their babies fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine are left at the train station in Przemysl, Poland, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian troops invaded the country. The agency announced the milestone in Europe’s biggest refugee crisis since World War II on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Francesco Malavolta, File)
Francesco Malavolta
FILE - Children from Ukraine sleep on luggage at a railway station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian troops invaded the country. The agency announced the milestone in Europe’s biggest refugee crisis since World War II on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)
Sergei Grits
FILE - Ludmila, left, says goodbye to her granddaughter Kristina, who with her son Yaric, leave the train station in Odesa, southern Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.The U.N. refugee agency says more than 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian troops invaded the country. The agency announced the milestone in Europe’s biggest refugee crisis since World War II on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)
Petros Giannakouris
FILE - Children sit in a refugee center in Nadarzyn, near Warsaw, Poland, on Friday, March 25, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian troops invaded the country. The agency announced the milestone in Europe’s biggest refugee crisis since World War II on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)
Petr David Josek
FILE - A man is bundled in a blanket as he waits in a queue after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine, at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian troops invaded the country. The agency announced the milestone in Europe’s biggest refugee crisis since World War II on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, FILE)
Sergei Grits
FILE - A refugee fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine holds a baby as she sits in a tent after crossing the border by ferry at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing, in Romania, Friday, March 25, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian troops invaded the country. The agency announced the milestone in Europe’s biggest refugee crisis since World War II on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)
Andreea Alexandru
FILE - People who fled the war in Ukraine rest inside an indoor sports stadium being used as a refugee center, in the village of Medyka, a border crossing between Poland and Ukraine, on March 15, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian troops invaded the country. The agency announced the milestone in Europe’s biggest refugee crisis since World War II on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)
Petros Giannakouris
FILE - A Ukrainian refugee carries pillows and blankets at a refugee center in Nadarzyn, near Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, March 31, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian troops invaded the country. The agency announced the milestone in Europe’s biggest refugee crisis since World War II on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File)
Czarek Sokolowski
FILE - An Internally displaced child holding a pet cat looks out from a bus at a refugee center in Zaporizhia, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian troops invaded the country. The agency announced the milestone in Europe’s biggest refugee crisis since World War II on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.(AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File)
Evgeniy Maloletka
FILE - A child refugee fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine with her family grimaces as she sits in a bus after crossing the border by ferry at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing, in Romania, Friday, March 25, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian troops invaded the country. The agency announced the milestone in Europe’s biggest refugee crisis since World War II on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)
Andreea Alexandru
FILE - Displaced Ukrainians on a Poland-bound train bid farewell in Lviv, western Ukraine, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian troops invaded the country. The agency announced the milestone in Europe’s biggest refugee crisis since World War II on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
Bernat Armangue
FILE - Refugee children look out from a bus leaving to Romania after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine, at the border crossing in Palanca, Moldova, Friday, March 11, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian troops invaded the country. The agency announced the milestone in Europe’s biggest refugee crisis since World War II on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)
Sergei Grits
Children listen to their mother Oxana, left, during an interview with The Associated Press at a refugee center in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The United Nations’ refugee agency says that more than 5 million people have now fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24. The Geneva-based U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 put the total number of refugees at 5.01 million. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
Andreea Alexandru
Dima watches cartoons on a mobile phone during an interview with The Associated Press at a refugee center in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The United Nations’ refugee agency says that more than 5 million people have now fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24. The Geneva-based U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 put the total number of refugees at 5.01 million. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
Andreea Alexandru
Anastasia interlocks fingers with her daughter Vika as Alyona, right, hugs her son Alyosha during an interview with The Associated Press at a refugee center in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The United Nations’ refugee agency says that more than 5 million people have now fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24. The Geneva-based U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 put the total number of refugees at 5.01 million. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
Andreea Alexandru
Anastasia, left, Vika, second left, Alyona, center, and Alyosha, right, pose at the end of an interview with The Associated Press at a refugee center in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The United Nations’ refugee agency says that more than 5 million people have now fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24. The Geneva-based U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 put the total number of refugees at 5.01 million. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
Andreea Alexandru
A woman walks with a child on the hallway of a refugee center in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The United Nations’ refugee agency says that more than 5 million people have now fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24. The Geneva-based U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 put the total number of refugees at 5.01 million. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
Andreea Alexandru
Refugees from Ukraine choose clothes made available to them at a vast accommodation center set up at the Global EXPO exhibition hall in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The United Nations’ refugee agency says that more than 5 million people have now fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24. The Geneva-based U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 put the total number of refugees at 5.01 million. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Czarek Sokolowski
Refugees from Ukraine stay inside a vast accommodation center set up at the Global EXPO exhibition hall in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The United Nations’ refugee agency says that more than 5 million people have now fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24. The Geneva-based U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 put the total number of refugees at 5.01 million. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Czarek Sokolowski
Volunteers at a vast accommodation center set up at the Global EXPO exhibition hall in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The United Nations’ refugee agency says that more than 5 million people have now fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24. The Geneva-based U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 put the total number of refugees at 5.01 million. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Czarek Sokolowski
Refugees from Ukraine get a haircut at a vast accommodation center set up at the Global EXPO exhibition hall in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The United Nations’ refugee agency says that more than 5 million people have now fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24. The Geneva-based U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 put the total number of refugees at 5.01 million. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Czarek Sokolowski
Refugees from Ukraine and volunteers at a vast accommodation center set up at the Global EXPO exhibition hall in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The United Nations’ refugee agency says that more than 5 million people have now fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24. The Geneva-based U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 put the total number of refugees at 5.01 million. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Czarek Sokolowski
FILE - A woman sits down as a Ukrainian refugee girl is entertained by Nimrod Eisenberg, a clown from the Dream Doctors organization from Israel, at the border crossing between Ukraine and Poland, in Medyka, southeastern Poland, on Thursday, March 24, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian troops invaded the country. The agency announced the milestone in Europe’s biggest refugee crisis since World War II on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)
Sergei Grits
FILE - Maxym Batrak, 5, from Brovary, looks at a phone in a house in the village of Guissona, Lleida, Spain, on March 22, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian troops invaded the country. The agency announced the milestone in Europe’s biggest refugee crisis since World War II on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra, File)
Joan Mateu Parra
FILE - An injured dog from Ukraine is treated at the ADA foundation centre in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, Monday, March 28, 2022. Amid the exodus of Ukrainian refugees to Poland who fled the Russian invasion are the pet lovers who could not leave their animals behind. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian troops invaded the country. The agency announced the milestone in Europe’s biggest refugee crisis since World War II on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)
Sergei Grits
Associated Press writer Fatima Hussein contributed to this report.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!