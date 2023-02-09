President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that “a Ukraine that is winning” should become a European Union member. He argued that the bloc wouldn’t be whole without his country being an integral part of the EU. Zelenskky made his comments during an address on Thursday to the European Parliament on a rare trip outside Ukraine which has been trying to repel a full-scale invasion by Russia for nearly a year. The Brussels visit came as Russia intensified attacks in eastern Ukraine amid signs that a major new offensive by Moscow was underway. Zelenskky also visited the U.K. and France on a whirlwind European tour that started on Wednesday. He will already head home with heaps of goodwill and commitments of more military aid.