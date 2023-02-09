Today is Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Let's get caught up.
TOP STORIES
When President Joe Biden suggested that Republicans want to slash Medicare and Social Security it brought howls of protests from the GOP side of the aisle during the State of the Union address. But it also showcased a stunning turnaround for the Republican Party that built a brand on doing just that. There was President George W. Bush's idea about privatizing Social Security, House Speaker Paul Ryan’s sweeping Medicare overhaul and current Republican Sen. Rick Scott’s idea of “sunsetting” major entitlement programs. As the president and the Congress launch budget negotiations ahead of the debt ceiling deadline, Biden is not going to let Republicans forget that history.
With an eye toward the 2024 campaign, President Joe Biden is venturing to Florida. It's a state defined by its growing retiree population and status as the unofficial headquarters of the modern-day Republican Party. The president sees a chance to use Social Security and Medicare to drive a wedge between GOP lawmakers and their base of older voters who rely on these government programs for income and health insurance. Biden is trying to lay the groundwork for an expected reelection campaign announcement this spring. Leading Republican lawmakers insist that spending cuts to Social Security and Medicare are off the table. But enough prominent Republicans have broached the subject that Biden sees a political opportunity.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that “a Ukraine that is winning” should become a European Union member. He argued that the bloc wouldn’t be whole without his country being an integral part of the EU. Zelenskky made his comments during an address on Thursday to the European Parliament on a rare trip outside Ukraine which has been trying to repel a full-scale invasion by Russia for nearly a year. The Brussels visit came as Russia intensified attacks in eastern Ukraine amid signs that a major new offensive by Moscow was underway. Zelenskky also visited the U.K. and France on a whirlwind European tour that started on Wednesday. He will already head home with heaps of goodwill and commitments of more military aid.
Thousands who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires and clamored for food and water in the bitter cold, three days after the temblor and series of aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria. More than 17,000 were killed. Rescuers continued their race to pull more people alive from the rubble, with the window closing to find trapped survivors. While stories of miraculous rescues briefly buoyed spirits, the grim reality of the hardships facing tens of thousands who survived the disaster cast a pall. In the Turkish city of Antakya, dozens of people scrambled for aid in front of a truck distributing children’s coats and other supplies.
The officer who pulled Tyre Nichols from his car before police fatally beat him never explained why he was being stopped, newly released documents show. Emerging reports from Memphis residents suggest that was commonplace. The Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission released documents Tuesday blasting the conduct of Demetrius Haley and four other officers as “blatantly unprofessional.” They include revelations that Haley took photographs of Nichols as he lay propped against a police car. Haley then sent the photos to other officers and a female acquaintance, the Memphis Police Department wrote in requesting that the five officers be stripped of the ability to work as police.
Police have charged a bus driver with first-degree murder after he drove his vehicle at a high speed into a day care center north of Montreal, killing two children, injuring six and leaving authorities searching for a motive. Witnesses say that after Wednesday’s crash, the 51-year-old driver, identified as Pierre Ny St-Amand, stepped out of the bus, stripped off his clothes and started screaming.“ He was just yelling; there were no words coming out of his mouth,” Hamdi Benchaabane said. The driver, he said, “was in a different world.” A neighbor who ran to the center in Laval, Quebec, said she saw children screaming and crying and watched a mother collapse.
The Pentagon says the Chinese balloon shot down off the South Carolina coast was part of a large surveillance program that China has been conducting for “several years." The Pentagon press secretary says when similar balloons passed over U.S. territory on four occasions during the Trump and Biden administrations, the U.S. did not immediately identify them as Chinese surveillance balloons. It was only “subsequent intelligence analysis” that allowed the U.S. to confirm they were part of a Chinese spying effort and learn “a lot more” about the program. The spokesman, Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, refused to provide any new details about those previous balloons on Wednesday.
U.S. Sen. John Fetterman has been hospitalized after feeling lightheaded while attending a Senate Democratic retreat. Fetterman suffered a stroke last year while campaigning. In a statement Wednesday night, the office of the Pennsylvania Democrat says initial tests do not show evidence of a new stroke. The senator's communications director, Joe Calvello, says in the statement that doctors are running more tests and that the senator remains at George Washington University Hospital for observation. Fetterman's defeat of celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz was critical to Democrats maintaining their Senate majority.
Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is thrilled young aspiring football players all over the world will get to watch two Black quarterbacks face each other for the first time in the Super Bowl. He’s also pleased they get to watch two really, really good quarterbacks. There are many storylines for this Super Bowl but the duel between Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes is right at the top of the list. Mahomes said he's appreciative of the Black quarterbacks who came before him and who helped create the opportunities he has now.
Kevin Durant’s time in Brooklyn has ended. The Nets agreed to trade him to the Phoenix Suns, a person with knowledge of the details says. The Suns will send Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and additional draft compensation to the Nets for the 13-time All-Star. The Suns also receive forward T.J. Warren in the deal, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade is not yet official. Durant was moved just days after the Nets traded Kyrie Irving from Dallas, a stunningly fast end to the superstar era in Brooklyn.
The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Russell Westbrook to Utah and reacquiring guard D’Angelo Russell from Minnesota in a three-team, eight-player deal, a person with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press. Los Angeles is also getting guard Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt from the Jazz, bolstering its core around LeBron James in a bid to jump-start its sputtering season. Minnesota is getting Mike Conley Jr. and Nickeil Alexander-Walker from Utah along with three second-round picks, while the Lakers are sending Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones and their first-round pick in 2027 to Utah with Westbrook. Westbrook’s tenure with his hometown team lasted just 130 tumultuous games.
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1971, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake in California’s San Fernando Valley claimed 65 lives, and more events that happened on this day in history.
In 1992, Magic Johnson, in his return to the court, scores a game-high 25 points to lead the West to victory in the All-Star Game. See more sp…
