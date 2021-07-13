 Skip to main content
Biden's long-awaited speech on voting; Cuba's 'call for freedom'; Emmy nominations today
Biden's long-awaited speech on voting; Cuba's 'call for freedom'; Emmy nominations today

Monsoon storms bring flash flood threats and dust storms to portions of the desert Southwest. CNN Meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the forecast.

Today is Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: President Biden will be in Philadelphia today to give a long-awaited speech on voting rights; president calls Cuba's "remarkable" protests a "call for freedom"; and the 2021 Emmy nominations will be announced today.

Keep scrolling for today's top stories, this date in history and celebrity birthdays.

TOP STORIES

Biden

President Joe Biden listens to a question during a meeting on reducing gun violence, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

In long-awaited speech, Biden to decry voting restrictions

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will lay out the “moral case” for voting rights as he faces growing pressure from civil rights activists and other Democrats to combat efforts by Republican-led state legislatures to restrict access to the ballot.

Biden has declared that protecting voting rights was the central cause of his presidency, but the White House has taken sharp criticism from allies for not doing more while contending with political headwinds and stubborn Senate math that have greatly restricted its ability to act.

Biden’s speech Tuesday in Philadelphia, to be delivered at the National Constitution Center, is intended as the opening salvo of a public pressure campaign, White House aides said, even as legislative options to block voting restrictions face significant obstacles.

***

APTOPIX Cuba Protest

A police vehicle patrols through Old Havana, Cuba, Monday, July 12, 2021, the day after protests against food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Eliana Aponte)

Biden calls 'remarkable' Cuba protests a 'call for freedom'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden called protests in Cuba “remarkable" and a “clarion call for freedom,” praising thousands of Cubans who took the streets to protest food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis — one of the island's biggest antigovernment demonstrations in recent memory.

“The Cuban people are demanding their freedom from an authoritarian regime. I don’t think we’ve seen anything like this protest in a long long time, if, quite frankly, ever,” Biden said Monday in a brief exchange with reporters at the start of a meeting with mayors and law enforcement officials to discuss gun violence in the U.S.

The comments marked a notable change in tone from Biden's old boss, Barack Obama, who as president sought to ease decades of tensions between Washington and Havana while loosening U.S. imposed economic sanctions.

***

Emmy Nominations

This image released by Apple TV Plus shows Jason Sudeikis in "Ted Lasso." (Apple TV Plus via AP)

'The Queen's Gambit,' 'Ted Lasso' vie for Emmy nominations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Crown" and “Ted Lasso,” among the TV shows that helped distract America during an oppressive pandemic year, are in the hunt for Emmy recognition.

The nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday by father-and-daughter actors Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (“Blindspotting”), and TV academy chief executive Frank Scherma.

In its fourth season, the British royal drama “The Crown” moved closer to contemporary events with its version of the courtship and rocky marriage of Prince Charles and Diana Spencer, played by Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin.

The actors are among the favorites for Emmy nods, along with Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II and Gillian Anderson as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

***

Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act
Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden declared preserving voting rights an urgent national "test of our time” on Tuesday but offered few concrete proposals to meet it. Texas Democrats took their own dramatic action to stymie Republican efforts to tighten ballot restrictions in their state.

Biden calls 'remarkable' Cuba protests a 'call for freedom'
Biden calls 'remarkable' Cuba protests a 'call for freedom'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden called protests in Cuba “remarkable" and a “clarion call for freedom,” praising thousands of Cubans who took the streets to protest food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis — one of the island's biggest antigovernment demonstrations in recent memory.

FDA adds warning about rare reaction to J&J COVID-19 vaccine
FDA adds warning about rare reaction to J&J COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators on Monday added a new warning to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine about links to a rare and potentially dangerous neurological reaction, but said it’s not entirely clear the shot caused the problem.

Thousands of firefighters battle big blazes across the West
Thousands of firefighters battle big blazes across the West

BLY, Ore. (AP) — An army of firefighters labored in hot, dry and windy weather Tuesday to contain fires chewing through wilderness and burning homes across drought-stricken Western states already sweltering in the second heat wave of the year.

Sanders, Biden meet as infrastructure bill swells past $3.5T
Sanders, Biden meet as infrastructure bill swells past $3.5T

WASHINGTON (AP) — Emerging from a private meeting at the White House, Sen. Bernie Sanders said Monday that he and President Joe Biden are on the same page as Democrats draft a “transformative” infrastructure package unleashing more than $3.5 trillion in domestic investments on par with the New Deal of the 1930s.

The Weeknd and BTS hope to raise billions for Global Citizen
The Weeknd and BTS hope to raise billions for Global Citizen

NEW YORK (AP) — The Weeknd, BTS and Billie Eilish will take part in Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour event on Sept. 25 that's intended to raise money and awareness to fight worldwide threats including COVID-19, climate change and extreme poverty.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Western Wildfires

Wildland firefighters watch and take video with their cellphones as a plane drops fire retardant on Harlow Ridge above the Lick Creek Fire, southwest of Asotin, Wash., Monday, July 12, 2021. The fire, which started last Wednesday, has now burned over 50,000 acres of land between Asotin County and Garfield County in southeast Washington state. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

+14
Today in history: July 13

Today in history: July 13

In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated Thurgood Marshall to be U.S. Solicitor General; Marshall became the first Black jurist appointe…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

Crews give up hope of finding survivors at collapse site
Crews give up hope of finding survivors at collapse site

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Emergency workers gave up Wednesday on any hope of finding survivors in the collapsed Florida condo building, telling sobbing families that there was “no chance of life” in the rubble as crews shifted their efforts to recovering more remains.

