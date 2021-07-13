Biden's long-awaited speech on voting; Cuba's 'call for freedom'; Emmy nominations today

Today is Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: President Biden will be in Philadelphia today to give a long-awaited speech on voting rights; president calls Cuba's "remarkable" protests a "call for freedom"; and the 2021 Emmy nominations will be announced today.

Keep scrolling for today's top stories, this date in history and celebrity birthdays.

TOP STORIES

In long-awaited speech, Biden to decry voting restrictions

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will lay out the “moral case” for voting rights as he faces growing pressure from civil rights activists and other Democrats to combat efforts by Republican-led state legislatures to restrict access to the ballot.

Biden has declared that protecting voting rights was the central cause of his presidency, but the White House has taken sharp criticism from allies for not doing more while contending with political headwinds and stubborn Senate math that have greatly restricted its ability to act.