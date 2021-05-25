Blinken in Israel to shore up cease-fire; festival to remember George Floyd; MLB umpire eyes record

Today is Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Israel to shore up last week's cease-fire; today marks the anniversary of George Floyd's death; MLB umpire Joe West will set record for most games tonight.

TOP STORIES

Blinken: US will aid Gaza without helping Hamas

JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed Tuesday to “rally international support” to aid Gaza following a devastating war, as he began a regional tour to shore up last week’s cease-fire.

Blinken, who spoke after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said the U.S. would work to address the “grave humanitarian situation” in the coastal territory but would also ensure that Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers do not benefit from reconstruction assistance.

The 11-day Gaza war killed more than 250 people, mostly Palestinians, and caused widespread destruction in the impoverished coastal territory.