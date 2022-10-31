Brazil elects leftist president; Pelosi attacker had zip ties, source says; NFL Week 8 roundup

Today is Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
TODAY'S WEATHER
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Monday, Oct. 31
A massive barrage of Russian strikes has hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities in Ukraine. The attacks on Monday morning knocked out water and power supplies in apparent retaliation for what Moscow alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea Fleet over the weekend. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that 80% of consumers in the city were left without water supplies. By evening, the number had fallen to 40%. Across Kyiv, hundreds of people lined up, often for more than an hour, to pump water by hand from wells to fill plastic bottles and cans. Kyiv authorities took measures to curtail electricity consumption.
Police in western India have arrested nine people as they investigate the collapse of a newly repaired 143-year-old suspension bridge. The collapse Sunday evening in Gujarat state plunged hundreds of people into a river, killing at least 134. As families mourned the dead, attention turned to why the bridge, built during British colonialism, had collapsed and who might be responsible. Security video showed hundreds of people clinging to the broken structure and trying to make their way to safety. The pedestrian bridge had reopened just four days earlier after more than six months of repairs. Officials said it was overloaded with people drawn to the attraction during the Hindu festival season.
Brazilians have delivered a very tight victory to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a divisive presidential election, giving the leftist former president another shot at power in a rejection of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro’s far-right politics. Da Silva received 50.9% of the vote and Bolsonaro 49.1%. Yet the morning after the results came in -- and congratulations poured in from world leaders -- Bolsonaro still hadn't publicly conceded nor reacted in any way. Bolsonaro’s campaign had made repeated — unproven — claims of possible electoral manipulation before the vote, raising fears he would not accept defeat and try to challenge the results.
For years, as Donald Trump was soaring from reality TV star to the White House, his real estate empire was bankrolling big perks for some of his most trusted senior executives, including apartments and luxury cars. Now Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, is on trial this week for criminal tax fraud — on the hook for what prosecutors say was a 15-year scheme by top officials to avoid paying taxes on those fringe benefits.. Opening statements and the first witnesses are expected Monday in New York. Last week, 12 jurors and six alternates were picked for the case, the only criminal trial to arise from the Manhattan district attorney’s three-year investigation of the former president.
Members of the Supreme Court’s conservative majority are questioning the continued use of affirmative action in higher education Monday in lengthy arguments in which the justices are wrestling with difficult questions of race. The justices scheduled at least an hour and forty minutes of arguments and were hearing from from six different lawyers in challenges to policies at the University of North Carolina and Harvard. Those policies consider race among many factors in evaluating applications for admission.
A stunned Seoul is beginning to unearth the extent of a Halloween crowd surge that killed more than 150 mostly young people out enjoying festivities in the party neighborhood of Itaewon on Saturday. The night began with thousands of revelers crammed into the narrow, vibrant streets of Seoul’s most cosmopolitan district. People eager to show off their Halloween costumes wore brightly colored capes, wizard hats and bat wings. But after panic ignited, an unmanageable mass of people packed into a narrow alley where toppled revelers were stacked on top of one another “like dominoes.” The chaotic crush was so intense, people had their clothes ripped off.
The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home carried zip ties with him when he broke in. That word comes from a person briefed on the investigation who spoke on condition to anonymity to The Associated Press. It's the latest parallel to the U.S. Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021. Police say the suspect confronted 82-year-old Paul Pelosi early Friday and, according to AP reporting, demanded to know, “Where is Nancy? Rioters who swarmed the Capitol trying to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory over Donald Trump roamed the halls and shouted menacingly, demanding “Where’s Nancy?” Some in the siege were seen inside the Capitol carrying zip ties.
Elon Musk tweeted a link to an unfounded rumor about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, just days after Musk’s purchase of Twitter fueled concerns that the social media platform would no longer seek to limit misinformation and hate speech. Musk’s tweet, which he later deleted, linked to an article by a fringe website, the Santa Monica Observer, which has previously asserted that Hillary Clinton died on Sept. 11 and was replaced with a body double. In this case, the article recycled a baseless claim that the personal life of Paul Pelosi, the speaker’s husband, somehow played a role in an intruder’s attack last week in the couple’s San Francisco home. There's no evidence to support that claim.
Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life in prison this week, but not before the families of the 17 people he murdered get the chance to tell him what they think. A two-day hearing is scheduled to begin Tuesday that will conclude with Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer formally sentencing Cruz for the 2018 massacre at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Because the jury at his penalty trial could not unanimously agree that the 24-year-old deserved a death sentence, Scherer can only sentence Cruz to life without parole. Each family of the 14 students and three staff members Cruz murdered will be allowed to speak, as will the 17 people he wounded.
“Black Adam,” the Dwayne Johnson-fronted DC superhero film, kept its hold on the No. 1 spot at the North American box office in its second weekend in theaters. Down 59% from its launch, “Black Adam” added $27.7 million in ticket sales, bringing its domestic total to $111.1 million. That is according to studio estimates Sunday. Bucking recent romantic comedy trends, moviegoers remained curious about “Ticket to Paradise,” Universal’s Julia Roberts and George Clooney destination romp, which fell only 37% in weekend two to claim second place with $10 million. The horror films “Prey for the Devil," “Smile” and “Halloween Ends” rounded out the top five.
NFL Week 8: McCaffrey does it all, leads 49ers to win over Rams; Bills hand Packers 4th straight loss
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey became the 11th player in NFL history with a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in one game, and the San Francisco 49ers extended their regular-season mastery over the Rams to four full years with a 31-14 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday.
No telling how well Philadelphia pitcher Noah Syndergaard will do in Game 3 of the World Series. Or whether Astros dynamo Jose Altuve will deliver another three hits. But there will be one sure thing at Citizens Bank Park on Monday when the World Series resumes with the teams tied at 1-all: the Phillie Phanatic will put on quite a show on Halloween night. The fuzzy, green Phillies mascot is always a fan favorite, and is set to entertain the crowd at the first World Series game in Philly since 2009. Philadelphia went 5-0 at home in eliminating defending World Series champion Atlanta and San Diego in the playoffs, outscoring them by a total of 35-15. Syndergaard will start against Houston’s Lance McCullers Jr.
Christopher Bell worked his way into NASCAR’s championship round the only way he could, winning at Martinsville Speedway to claim a spot in the finale. Ross Chastain reached the title race with a move out of a video game. The pair will face Joey Logano, who entered Sunday’s race with his spot in the title race assured, and Chase Elliott for the championship at Phoenix Raceway. Chastain earned his berth by pinning his Chevrolet against the outside wall of the 0.526-mile speedway and using the wall to move from 10th place to fifth.
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1941, work was completed on the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota, and more events that happened on this day in history.
In 1950, Earl Lloyd of the Washington Capitols becomes the first African-American to play in an NBA game. See more sports moments from this date:
***