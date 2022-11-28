 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brazil, Portugal advance at World Cup; 5 cops charged after Black man paralyzed; and more top news

The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday.

Brazil, Portugal advance at World Cup

Struggling and unconvincing without Neymar on the field, Brazil still played well enough to secure a spot in the next round of the World Cup. The five-time champions overcame the absence of their injured star to beat Switzerland 1-0 with a late goal Monday and make it to the round of 16 with a match to spare.

Portugal also advanced into the last 16 with a 2-0 win over Uruguay.

During the Portugal-Uruguay match, a protester ran onto the field carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a blue Superman T-shirt that said “SAVE UKRAINE” on the front and “RESPECT FOR IRANIAN WOMAN” on the back.

Find out more here, and keep scrolling for more top news from Monday:

Prisoner Paralyzed Connecticut

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump takes part in a march for Justice for Richard "Randy" Cox from the Stetson Library to the New Haven Police Department on July 8, 2022, in New Haven, Conn.

5 officers charged after Black man paralyzed in police van

Five Connecticut police officers were charged Monday with cruelly neglecting a Black man after he was partially paralyzed in the back of a police van, despite his repeated and desperate pleas for help.

Randy Cox, 36, was being driven to a New Haven police station June 19 for processing on a weapons charge when the driver braked hard at an intersection to avoid a collision, causing Cox to fly headfirst into a metal partition in the van.

“I can’t move. I’m going to die like this. Please, please, please help me,” Cox said minutes after the crash.

Read more here:

Judge accepts insanity plea deal in face-biting case

A judge accepted a plea deal Monday for a man who randomly killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago and then chewed on one victim’s face that will send him to a mental hospital for treatment.

Austin Harrouff, 25, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to two counts of first-degree murder and other charges for the 2016 slayings of John Stevens, 59, and his wife, Michelle Mishcon Stevens, 53. He also seriously injured a neighbor who tried to help them.

Read more here:

Here are more of today's top stories:

A meal fit for monkeys was served at the annual Monkey Feast Festival in central Thailand, China's protests over lockdowns is spreading to campuses and communities abroad, and more of today's top videos.

