Broad rally lifts US stocks after run of volatile trading

A broad rally on Wall Street pushed stocks higher Thursday, giving the S&P 500 its best day in seven weeks as the market recouped some of its losses after a several days of volatile trading.

The benchmark index rose 1.4%, its biggest gain since mid-October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.8%, its best showing since early March. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.8%, held back in part by a modest drop in Apple.

Smaller company stocks, which have lost the most ground this week, outpaced the broader market, sending the Russell 2000 index 2.7% higher.

The market rebound comes as investors try to gauge the amount of damage the omicron variant of COVID-19 might inflict on the economy, as well as measures that the U.S. and other governments are taking to restrain it. Trading has been choppy all week and, despite the latest gains, every major index is on track for a weekly loss.

The heavy selling in recent days may have presented too tempting an opportunity for traders, said said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors.