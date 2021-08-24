Bush, Obama, Trump, Biden: How four presidents created today's Afghanistan mess

Even as US troops began leaving, the Taliban gained strength. And the May 2021 deadline for pulling out all US troops ultimately was passed onto Trump's successor.

Joe Biden

Even before entering office in January, Biden had begun weighing what to do in Afghanistan, where he'd long become disillusioned about the war efforts. After having his advice to remove US troops rejected by Obama, Biden was finally in a position to end what he'd come to view as a war without purpose.

Over the course of the early months of his presidency, Biden received advice from his national security team, including "clear-eyed" warnings that withdrawing all US troops could lead to the eventual collapse of Afghanistan's government and a takeover by the Taliban.

Conversely, remaining in the country past the May deadline set in Trump's deal with the Taliban would expose US troops to attacks.