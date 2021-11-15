Businessman in Venezuela corruption case pleads not guilty

“He was chased down, kidnapped and tortured for helping Venezuela,” Maduro said at a book fair this month in Caracas where he presented alongside Saab's Italian wife a collection of letters he purportedly wrote while detained in Cape Verde on a U.S. warrant.

But new court filings in a related case indicate that Saab, despite his portrayal as an anti-imperial revolutionary, may have been secretly betraying Venezuela's government to U.S. officials for years.

The bombshell revelation was contained in a sentencing memo by attorneys for a University of Miami professor, Bruce Bagley, who Saab hired to assist with his son's visa application and then used as a channel to make payments to attorneys that were helping him reach out to U.S. federal investigators.

Saab, through an attorney, has said all of his activities had the blessing of Maduro's government and at all times he's been a “loyal citizen” of Venezuela.