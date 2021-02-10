California deputy drops suit against Toronto Raptors' boss

Ujiri on Wednesday also dropped his lawsuit against Strickland, in which he alleged that Strickland used excessive force against him and pointed out that he never would have been treated with such disrespect if he had not been Black, Tamarah Prevost, one of his attorneys, confirmed.

Prevost declined to comment and referred all inquiries to the team.

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Raptors, said in a statement that Ujiri “has been completely vindicated.”

“We are pleased the legal process has come to an end — and especially pleased that the claims made against Masai and MLSE were dismissed entirely, free of any financial settlement,” the company said. "We continue to be deeply troubled by the fact that Masai was put in this position in the first place, and believe he should never have had to defend himself. Masai is taking some time to process the ordeal, and intends to address it publicly at a later date.”

