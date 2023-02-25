Today is Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
TOP STORIES
Today's top headlines: Saturday, Feb. 25
A powerful winter storm that swept down the West Coast with flooding and frigid temperatures has shifted its focus to southern California, piling up snow and swelling rivers with runoff. Blizzard warnings remain in the mountains and flood advisories are blanketing the region, but forecasters have offered some relief, predicting the storm will taper off later Saturday. More than 120,000 California customers remain without electricity. Forecasters say northern and Western states will see more rain and snow through the weekend while the south will stay balmy. In Michigan, more than 127,000 customer are still without power, days after one of the worst ice storms in decades caused widespread outages.
A 9-year-old girl known for excelling in school and gymnastics is among three people killed in what authorities have described as a random series of shootings by a lone gunman outside Orlando. T'yonna Major's father posted photos of her on social meeting wearing medals won in gymnastics competitions. Family friend Julie Schroeder says the Florida third-grader was polite and affectionate, always offering hugs and respecting her elders. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says T'yonna and television journalist Dylan Lyons were both slain Wednesday by the same gunman when he returned to the scene of an earlier killing five hours later. The victim slain in the first of the three shootings was identified as Natacha Augustin.
Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is testifying he cooperated with police investigating the killings of his wife and son in every way except mentioning the last time he saw them alive. Murdaugh returned to the stand in his own defense for a second day, and prosecutor Creighton Waters had the defendant walk through what he repeatedly called Murdaugh's “new story.” Murdaugh said for 20 months that he was never at the kennels with his wife and son before they were killed, but he testified Thursday that he lied. Waters pointed out that Murdaugh was fuzzy about the details of those final moments with his wife and son.
Heavy rain and snow are pounding California and other parts of the West in the latest winter storm to hit the United States. Meanwhile, thousands of Michigan residents are shivering through extended power outages caused by one of the worst ice storms in decades. The weather has closed major roads around the country, caused traffic pileups, closed schools and snarled air travel. The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for California's Sierra Nevada and Southern California's mountains. As much as 5 feet of snow could fall there. A section of Interstate 5 is closed in California. And Portland, Oregon, is digging out from near-record snowfall that brought the city to a standstill.
The Biden administration is moving to require patients see a doctor in person before getting drugs to treat attention deficit disorders or addictive painkillers, toughening access amid a deepening opioid crisis. The proposal is likely to overhaul the way millions of Americans get their prescriptions after relying on doctor’s appointments by computer or phone during the pandemic. Doctors will no longer be able to use telehealth to prescribe drugs that the federal government says have the the most potential to be abused — Vicodin, OxyContin, Adderall and Ritalin, for example. The Drug Enforcement Administration will also clamp down on how other, less addictive drugs can be prescribed over virtual and phone visits.
University of Idaho officials say the house where four students were stabbed to death in November will be demolished. University officials said Friday that the owner of the home in Moscow offered to give it to the school and the school accepted. University spokesperson Jodi Walker told the Idaho Statesman that the goal is to have it knocked down by the end of the semester. Walker also said the university is working with students and others to create a plan for the property’s future development that would honor the slain students. Bryan Kohberger, a former graduate student of Washington State University in neighboring Pullman, Washington, is charged with four counts of murder in connection with the killings.
For the second time in a month, a bear at the St. Louis Zoo figured out how to get out of his enclosure and enjoy a brief taste of freedom. Zoo officials say Ben, an Andean bear, was outside for less than an hour Thursday and stayed within 100 feet of his habitat. The Zoo posted on its Facebook page that guests and staff were moved to indoor locations until the bear was tranquilized and returned to his enclosure. After the first escape on Feb. 7, the zoo added stronger clips to the enclosure's door — but that didn't stop Ben. The zoo said it is working on new solutions to keep the bear inside his habitat.
Speculation about North Korea’s food insecurity has flared as its top leaders prepare to discuss the “very important and urgent task” of formulating a correct agricultural policy. Unconfirmed reports say an unspecified number of North Koreans have been dying of hunger. But experts say there is no sign of mass deaths or famine. The upcoming Workers’ Party meeting is likely intended to shore up domestic support for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he pushes ahead with his nuclear weapons program. It is difficult to know the exact situation in the North, which kept its borders virtually closed during the pandemic.
Florida Democrats are set to choose a new party leader after a disastrous midterm performance in the onetime presidential battleground state. The strongest contenders are former state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and former state senator Annette Taddeo, both of whom lost their own races last year. Party members will select the new chair at a special meeting Saturday in suburban Orlando. They are picking a replacement for Manny Diaz, who resigned last month. In November, longtime blue counties such as Miami-Dade and Palm Beach flipped red, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won a landslide reelection victory.
For years, Republicans have sought to win over voters by depicting Democratic-led cities as lawless centers of violence that need tough-on-crime policies. In Chicago, some of the Democrats running for mayor are deploying the same strategy as they debate how to make the city safer. One leading candidate touts his endorsement from the Chicago police union and says the city needs hundreds more officers. Even incumbent Lori Lightfoot has used language right out of the GOP playbook, accusing a top rival of wanting to defund the police. The nation’s third-largest city is just the latest Democratic stronghold where public safety has become a top election issue.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
On Feb. 25, 2022, President Joe Biden nominated federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.
In 1964, Cassius Clay wins the world heavyweight title when Sonny Liston is unable to answer the bell for the seventh round. See more sports m…
***