California's governor writes children's book about dyslexia

SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom still can't spell the word “dress.” He can't read aloud from a piece of paper in public. That's why his speeches are long, mostly from memory and sprinkled with some awkward moments when his words bump into each other.

Newsom accepts these challenges as part of his dyslexia — a common learning disability that makes it harder for him to read and do many things related to reading. He's had dyslexia for most of his life, but it came into sharper focus for him recently after watching some of his own children fall behind in reading.

That prompted him to search for picture books about dyslexia to use with his kids. But he was surprised when he did not find many. So he wrote one.

“Ben & Emma's Big Hit," published by Philomel books, comes out Tuesday. The book tells the story of a young boy named Ben who uses baseball to cope with his dyslexia, along with the help from a caring teacher and a friend.

The book is presented as a bridge to help some children with dyslexia understand why it's harder for them to read. But beyond that, it's a semi-autobiographical account of Newsom's childhood that offers a glimpse of what shaped his personality and his politics.