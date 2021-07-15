 Skip to main content
Child tax credit payments go out today; Spears' attorney urges father's ouster; Bucks even NBA Finals
Child tax credit payments go out today; Spears' attorney urges father's ouster; Bucks even NBA Finals

High fire activity across the West has caused authorities to raise the national preparedness level to a 5. CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam explains the significance along with the forecast.

Today is Thursday, July 15, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: Expanded child tax credit dollars will start hitting parents' bank accounts today; Britney Spears's new attorney says her father must step aside as her conservator; and the Milwaukee Bucks even the NBA Finals at 2-2.

Keep scrolling for today's top stories, this date in history and celebrity birthdays.

TOP STORIES

Child Poverty

This May 4, 2021 image shows teacher Graciela Olague-Barrios working with two infants at Cuidando Los Ninos in Albuquerque, N.M. The charity provides housing, child care and financial counseling for mothers, all of whom will benefit from expanded Child Tax Credit payments that will start flowing today to roughly 39 million households. 

Money in the bank: Child tax credit dollars head to parents

WASHINGTON (AP) — The child tax credit had always been an empty gesture to millions of parents like Tamika Daniel.

That changes Thursday when the first payment of $1,000 hits Daniel’s bank account — and dollars start flowing to the pockets of more than 35 million families around the country. Daniel, a 35-year-old mother of four, didn’t even know the tax credit existed until President Joe Biden expanded it for one year as part of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that passed in March.

Previously, only people who earned enough money to owe income taxes could qualify for the credit.

***

Britney Spears' new attorney says father must step aside

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge allowed Britney Spears to hire an attorney of her choosing at a hearing Wednesday in which she broke down in tears after describing the “cruelty" of her conservatorship.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny approved Spears hiring former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, who called on Spears' father to immediately resign as her conservator.

“The question remains, why is he involved,” Rosengart said outside the courthouse.

***

NBA Finals Suns Bucks Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) celebrates with teammates during the second half against the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. 

Middleton sends Bucks past Suns to tie NBA Finals at 2-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton is an All-Star with unwavering confidence in his shot, always believing that no matter how poorly he starts that he can turn things around.

“Khris has no fear and he never has,” Milwaukee guard Jrue Holiday said.

Middleton's big shots — and throw in Giannis Antetokounmpo's big block — may have turned around the course of these NBA Finals.

Middleton scored 40 points, including 10 straight for the Bucks down the stretch to send them past the Phoenix Suns, 109-103 on Wednesday night to tie the series 2-2.

***

Top headlines this morning: July 15

Biden pitches huge budget, says Dems will 'get a lot done'
Biden pitches huge budget, says Dems will 'get a lot done'

  • By ALAN FRAM and LISA MASCARO Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden made a quick foray to the U.S. Capitol hunting support for his multitrillion-dollar agenda of infrastructure, health care and other programs, a potential landmark achievement that would require near-unanimous backing from fractious Democrats.

911 recordings show panic, disbelief when Florida condo fell
911 recordings show panic, disbelief when Florida condo fell

  • By CURT ANDERSON, FREIDA FRISARO and LYNNE SLADKY Associated Press
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Recordings of 911 calls after an oceanfront Florida condominium building collapsed in the middle of the night show disbelief, panic and confusion as people tried to comprehend the disaster.

Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case
Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case

  • By MICHAEL BALSAMO and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI made “fundamental” errors in investigating sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and did not treat the case with the “utmost seriousness,” the Justice Department's inspector general said Wednesday. More athletes said they were molested before the the FBI swung into action.

NFL's Richard Sherman jailed in break-in attempt at in-laws'
NFL's Richard Sherman jailed in break-in attempt at in-laws'

  • By GENE JOHNSON Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) — Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman was arrested Wednesday after authorities said he crashed his SUV in a suburban Seattle construction zone, tried to break in to his in-laws' home and then fought with officers, who used a police dog to apprehend him.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX France Bastille Day Fireworks

Fireworks illuminate the Eiffel Tower in Paris during Bastille Day celebrations late Wednesday, July 14, 2021. France has celebrated its national holiday with thousands of troops marching in a Paris parade and traditional parties around the country. Last year's Bastille Day events were scaled back because of virus fears. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: July 15

Today in history: July 15

In 1975, three American astronauts blasted off aboard an Apollo spaceship hours after two Soviet cosmonauts were launched aboard a Soyuz space…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

