China hosts Southeast Asian ministers as it competes with US

"Over the past three decades, China-ASEAN cooperation has grown in leaps and bounds, becoming the most successful and dynamic example of cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Sunday in announcing the meeting.

“The fact that the two sides agreed to hold a face-to-face special foreign ministers’ meeting despite the ongoing grim COVID-19 situation reflects how countries attach great importance to and hold high expectations of China-ASEAN relations under the new circumstances," Wang said.

The U.S., which maintains an active naval presence in the South China Sea and strong relations with the region, has expressed concerns over China’s growing presence, particularly its impact on security and Beijing’s political influence over fragile democracies.

In a meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen last Tuesday, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman focused on China’s construction of new facilities at Ream Naval Base and urged Cambodia’s leadership to maintain an independent and balanced foreign policy, “in the best interests of the Cambodian people.”

It wasn’t clear whether the issue of Myanmar, an ASEAN member where the military seized power in a coup on Feb. 1, would come up at the meeting with ASEAN foreign ministers.