China says US diplomatic boycott violates Olympic spirit

Psaki said the U.S. has a "fundamental commitment to promoting human rights” and that the U.S. “will not be contributing to the fanfare of the games.”

The diplomatic boycott comes as the U.S. attempts to stabilize turbulent relations with Beijing, even as it maintains a tough approach toward trade and conflicts over China’s actions on Taiwan, Hong Kong, the South China Sea and the treatment of ethnic minorities, particularly Muslim Uyghurs.

Beijing has counterattacked against U.S. criticisms and punitive sanctions, denouncing them as interference in its internal affairs and slapping visa bans on American politicians it regards as anti-China.

Zhao called on the U.S. to “stop politicizing sports” and what he said were actions undermining the Beijing Winter Olympics, “otherwise it will undermine the dialogue and cooperation between the two countries in a series of important areas and international issues."

The Chinese Embassy in Washington tweeted that politicians calling for a boycott are “doing so for their own political interests and posturing."