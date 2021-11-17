China, US to ease restrictions on each other's journalists

The new agreement “was the result of more than a year of difficult negotiations over the treatment of media outlets in both countries," China Daily said.

“It is hoped that more good news is ahead for the two countries’ media outlets through further China-U.S. cooperation," the newspaper added.

The State Department said it has “remained in close consultation with the affected outlets, as well as other outlets facing personnel shortages due to PRC government policy decisions, and we are gratified their correspondents will be able to return to the PRC to continue their important work. We welcome this progress but see it simply as initial steps."

The State Department also said it would continue to work toward expanded access and better conditions for U.S. and foreign media in China, where they face considerable obstacles ranging from questioning by police, harassment preventing them from doing their work, personal threats and lawsuits brought by people they interview.

“We will continue to advocate for media freedom as a reflection of our democratic values," the State Department told the AP.