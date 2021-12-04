China's communists bash US democracy before Biden summit

The party argues that strong central leadership is needed to maintain stability in a sprawling country that has been riven by division and war over the centuries.

“In such a large country with 56 ethnic groups and more than 1.4 billion people, if there is no party leadership, ... and we uphold the so-called democracy of the West, it will be easy to mess things up and democracy will work the opposite way," Tian said.

China has been accused of mass incarceration, torture and other human rights violations as it enforces control over ethnic communities in its remote western regions of Tibet and Xinjiang. The party rejects the accusations and says it is rooting out extremism and separatist movements.

The recent difficulties faced by some Western democracies have given Communist Party leaders more confidence in their system as they try to build China into a global power. State media often cite the chaos of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol after the last presidential election. The report issued Saturday said “today's world is facing challenges of excessive democracy.”