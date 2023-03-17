Today is Friday, March 17, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, March 15
Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to visit Russia from Monday to Wednesday in an apparent show of support for Russian President Vladimir Putin amid sharpening East-West tensions over the conflict in Ukraine. Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine is expected to dominate Putin and Xi's discussions. China has refused to condemn Moscow’s aggression and sought to project itself as neutral in the conflict even while condemning Western sanctions and accusing NATO and the U.S. of provoking Russia into military action. The Kremlin also announced the visit, saying on Friday that it would take place “at the invitation of Vladimir Putin.”
President Joe Biden is set to host Ireland’s prime minister, after the coronavirus pandemic scuttled the longstanding St. Patrick’s Day meetup two years in a row. Leo Varadkar is known as the taoiseach. Varadkar and his partner will attend a Friday breakfast with Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband. Then Biden will meet with Varadkar in the Oval Office before they head to the Capitol for lunch with congressional leaders. Biden plans to visit the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland this year, the 25th anniversary of the U.S.-brokered Good Friday accord, which helped end violence over the issue of Northern Ireland unifying with Ireland or remaining part of the United Kingdom.
Wall Street is opening modestly lower as worries persist about the banking industry despite the lifelines it’s been getting. The S&P 500 was down 0.3% in early trading Friday. The Dow lost 0.6% and the Nasdaq was little changed. This week has been a whipsaw for global markets as concerns worsen about banks following the second- and third-largest U.S. bank failures in history. Markets had rallied a day earlier after two banks on both sides of the Atlantic tapped into tens of billions of dollars of cash to bolster their finances. But on Friday, both were lower. Treasury yields sank.
Protesters have disrupted traffic, garbage collection and university classes in Paris as angry critics, political opponents and labor unions around France blasted President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to force a bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 through parliament without a vote. Opposition parties were expected to start procedures later Friday for a no-confidence vote on the government led by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne. The vote would likely take place early next week. Macron ordered Borne on Thursday to wield a special constitutional power to push the highly unpopular pension bill through without a vote in the National Assembly, France’s lower house of parliament.
Besieged Republican Rep. George Santos is carrying on in Congress despite calls for him to resign after he admitted to fabricating many aspects of his life story. He faces a crush of investigations, but he is rewriting his story in real time — delivering speeches, dashing through the halls of the U.S. Capitol, business as usual. It’s an unusual up-is-down approach that would have been almost unthinkable in an earlier generation. But it's one that signals the new norms taking hold amid the deepening of a post-truth era in Congress. Pressed about it, Santos declared, "Truth still matters very much.”
North Korea says it fired an intercontinental ballistic missile to “strike fear into the enemies” as the United States and its allies staged military exercises. The launch occurred hours before South Korea and Japan agreed to work closely on regional security with the United States. With four missile displays in about a week, North Korea has ratcheted up its response to the biggest U.S.-South Korean military drills in years. State media said Kim Jong Un supervised the Hwasong-17 launch and described his rivals' exercises as “open hostility” toward the North. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said at his summit with Japanese Prime Minster Fumio Kishida that their countries needed to work together to counter the North Korean threat.
A Massachusetts man accused of attacking a flight attendant and attempting to open the plane's emergency door on a cross-country flight has directed attention to passengers with mental health illnesses. One passenger who sat near Francisco Torres on the flight from Los Angeles to Boston says he didn’t exhibit any unusual behavior until he launched his attack. Most experts say there isn't a whole lot that airlines can or should be doing. They note that most people with mental illnesses are not violent, and barring them can pose a host of logistical and constitutional challenges.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to transform San Quentin State Prison, a facility in the San Francisco Bay Area known for maintaining the highest number of prisoners on death row in the country. The goal is to turn it into a site where inmates can be rehabilitated and receive job training before returning to society. The state hasn't executed inmates for years, and the Democratic governor issued a moratorium on the death penalty in 2019. But nearly 700 prisoners remain on death row today. The announcement marks a massive shift in how the state could shape the fate of prisoners in the criminal justice system.
Australia said it’s planning to buy up to 220 Tomahawk cruise missiles from the United States after the U.S. State Department approved the sale Friday. The deal comes days after Australia announced it would buy nuclear-powered attack submarines from the U.S. to modernize its fleet amid growing concern about China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific. Australian officials said the nuclear-powered submarines would be able to fire the Tomahawk missiles. Japan also plans to buy Tomahawks as part of a plan to upgrade its military to deter China. Some have questioned the expense of Australia's purchases, but Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the ability to upgrade the nation's defense made the submarine deal valuable.
The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being remembered during ceremonies at the Supreme Court. The justice was a champion for women's rights and died just ahead of the 2020 election. Ginsburg's death allowed then-President Donald Trump to replace the liberal icon with a conservative justice, moving the high court to the right. The ceremonies at the Supreme Court are a tradition following the death of a justice. A portion of Friday's ceremonies will be livestreamed on the court's website. Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
***