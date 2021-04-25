Chloé Zhao makes Oscar history, winning best director

At a socially distanced Oscar ceremony retooled for the pandemic, Chloé Zhao made history Sunday. The “Nomadland” filmmaker won best directo r, becoming just the second woman in the 93 year of the Academy Awards to win the award and the first woman of color.

Only Kathryn Bigelow, 11 years ago for “The Hurt Locker,” had previously won the award. The win, widely expected, caps the extraordinary rise of the China-born Zhao, a lyrical filmmaker whose “Nomadland” is just her third feature. Her film, the favorite to win best picture, is a wistful open-road drama about itinerant life in the American West.

“I have always found goodness in the people I’ve met everywhere I went in the world,” said Zhao. “This is for anyone who has the faith and the courage to hold on to the goodness in themselves and to hold on the goodness in other no matter how difficult it is to do that.”

The 93rd Academy Awards, the most ambitious award show held during the pandemic, rolled out a red carpet and restored some glamour to a movie institution, but with a radically transformed — and in some ways downsized — telecast.