Coast Guard: 6 rescued from capsized ship off Louisiana

GRAND ISLE, La. (AP) — Six people were pulled alive from the Gulf of Mexico after a commercial platform vessel capsized during a “microburst” of bad weather off the coast of Louisiana, the Coast Guard said Wednesday as a search continued for more survivors.

The U.S. Coast Guard Heartland said in a statement at around 8 p.m. that it and several other vessels responded to an area of the Gulf of Mexico south of Grand Isle after the 129-foot (39-meter) Seacor Power overturned. A search plane also flew in to assist.

“There was a microburst of weather that came through the area at the time of the incident," Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally said. “I don’t know whether that was the cause, but what we can say is that inclement weather did hit the area at the time."

A search by air and sea was ongoing Wednesday, he said.