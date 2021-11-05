Colin Powell funeral today; GOP blasts employer vaccine mandate; October jobs report forecast

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Republican state officials reacted with swift rebukes Thursday to President Joe Biden's newly detailed mandate for private employers to require workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, threatening a wave of lawsuits and other actions to thwart a requirement they see as a stark example of government overreach.

At least two conservative groups moved quickly to file lawsuits against the workplace safety mandate, and a growing roster of GOP governors and attorneys general said more lawsuits were on the way as soon as Friday. Some Republican-led states had already passed laws or executive orders intended to protect employers that may not want to comply.

“This rule is garbage,” South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, a Republican, said Thursday through a spokesperson.

***

October jobs report is expected to show a pickup in hiring

WASHINGTON (AP) — After two disappointing months of hiring, a key question overhanging Friday's U.S. jobs report for October will be whether companies found more success this time in filling millions of open positions.