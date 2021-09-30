 Skip to main content
Congress moves to avert shutdown; Spears freed from father; Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts
Congress moves to avert shutdown; Spears freed from father; Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts

The next two days calls for periods of heavy rain from the southern Plains into the lower Mississippi Valley. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details.

Today is Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Congress Government Funding

In this Sept. 28, 2021, file phot, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters after a Democratic policy meeting at the Capitol in Washington. Congress is moving to avert one crisis while putting off another. The Senate is poised to approve legislation Thursday that would keep the federal government running into early December. 

Congress moves to avert partial government shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is moving to avert one crisis while putting off another with the Senate poised to approve legislation that would fund the federal government into early December.

The House is expected to approve the measure following the Senate vote Thursday, preventing a partial government shutdown when the new fiscal year begins Friday.

Democrats were forced to remove a suspension of the federal government's borrowing limit from the bill at the insistence of Republicans. If the debt limit isn't raised by Oct. 18, the country would likely face a financial crisis and economic recession, says Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Republicans say Democrats have the votes to raise the debt ceiling on their own, and Republican leader Mitch McConnell is insisting that they do so.

People Britney Spears

Britney Spears supporters celebrate outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. A judge on Wednesday suspended Britney Spears' father from the conservatorship that has controlled the singer's life and money for 13 years, saying the arrangement "reflects a toxic environment." 

Britney Spears freed from father's 'toxic' conservatorship

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears has been freed from her father. And she could be freed entirely from court control within weeks.

In a major victory for the pop star, a judge on Wednesday suspended the singer's father from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years, saying the arrangement “reflects a toxic environment.”

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny agreed with a petition from Spears and her attorney that James Spears needs to give up his role as conservator. The decision comes months after the Britney Spears pleaded for her father's removal in dramatic court hearings, saying, “I want my life back.”

Hawaii Volcano Eruption

This webcam image provided by the United States Geological Survey shows a view of an eruption that has begun in the Halemaumau crater at the summit of Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. 

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts, lava fountains form in park

HONOLULU (AP) — One of the most active volcanos on Earth is erupting on Hawaii's Big Island.

Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed Wednesday that an eruption has begun in Kilauea volcano's Halemaumau crater at the volcano's summit.

Webcam footage of the crater showed lava fountains covering the floor of the crater and billowing clouds of volcanic gas were rising into the air. The same area has been home to a large lava lake at various times throughout the volcano's eruptive past.

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

Top headlines this morning: Sept. 30

House panel subpoenas organizers of Jan. 6 Trump rally
Government & Politics
AP

House panel subpoenas organizers of Jan. 6 Trump rally

  By MARY CLARE JALONICK, ERIC TUCKER and JILL COLVIN Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has subpoenaed 11 officials who helped plan rallies in support of former President Donald Trump ahead of the attack, including the massive event on the day of the siege at which the president told his supporters to “fight like hell.”

Biden can't budge fellow Dems with big overhaul at stake
Government & Politics
AP

Biden can't budge fellow Dems with big overhaul at stake

  By LISA MASCARO and ALAN FRAM Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — His government overhaul plans at stake, President Joe Biden appeared unable Wednesday night to swiftly strike agreement with two wavering Democratic senators trying to trim back his potentially historic $3.5 trillion measure that will collapse without their support.

Sarkozy convicted by French court in campaign financing case
World
AP

Sarkozy convicted by French court in campaign financing case

  By SYLVIE CORBET and NICOLAS VAUX-MONTAGNY Associated Press
  • Updated
PARIS (AP) — French ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy, who was convicted Thursday and sentenced to a year of house arrest for illegal campaign financing of his unsuccessful 2012 reelection bid, will appeal the ruling, his lawyer said.

Reopening of 'Aladdin' on Broadway halted by COVID-19 cases
National
AP

Reopening of 'Aladdin' on Broadway halted by COVID-19 cases

  By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — The hit Broadway show “Aladdin” was canceled Wednesday night when breakthrough COVID-19 cases were reported within the musical's company, a day after the show reopened following some 18 months of being shuttered due to the pandemic. It was a worrying sign for Broadway's recovery.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Congress Budget

A hallway just off the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol is seen as work continues behind the scenes on President Joe Biden's domestic agenda and a bill to fund the the government in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Sept. 30

Today in history: Sept. 30

In 1962, James Meredith, a Black student, was escorted by federal marshals to the campus of the University of Mississippi, where he enrolled f…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

