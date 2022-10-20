COVID-19 linked to US pregnancy-related deaths; Pence's populist warning; Disney's price hikes

An Afghan couple who arrived in the U.S. as refugees are suing a U.S. Marine and his wife for allegedly abducting their baby. The baby was injured in a U.S. military raid that killed her parents and five siblings and was being raised as a daughter by her newlywed adult cousin and his wife. Unbeknownst to this Afghan couple, court records say, U.S. Marine Joshua Mast and his wife adopted the child in a Virginia court, 7,000 miles away. Mast helped the family flee during the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops. Then, they say, once on American soil, Mast abducted the child. Mast says he and his wife are her legal parents and “acted admirably” to save her in keeping with their Christian beliefs.