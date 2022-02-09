COVID cases fall 17% worldwide; US gets first gold in Beijing; moose attacks Iditarod sled team

Today is Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

***

TOP STORIES

WHO: Global COVID-19 case counts decline 17% in latest week

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization says coronavirus case counts fell 17% worldwide over the last week compared to the previous week, including a 50% drop in the United States, while deaths globally declined 7%.

The weekly epidemiological report from the U.N. health agency, released late Tuesday, shows that the omicron variant is increasingly dominant — making up nearly 97% of all cases tallied by the international virus-tracking platform known as GISAID. Just over 3% were of the delta variant.

All told, WHO reported more than 19 million new cases of COVID-19 and under 68,000 new deaths during the week from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6. As with all such tallies, experts say such figures are believed to greatly underestimate the real toll.

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.

***

Jacobellis earns 1st US gold at Olympics in snowboardcross

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Lindsey Jacobellis captured the United States' first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday, riding hard to the line in her snowboardcross final a full 16 years after showboating near the finish cost her the title.

The 36-year-old racer was competing in her fifth Olympics and captured the first U.S. win of what has been an otherwise dismal Games for the red, white and blue.

***

Moose attacks Iditarod rookie's sled team, injures 4 dogs

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A large bull moose spent more than an hour stomping on the sled dog team of a rookie Iditarod musher in the wilds of Alaska last week — and the attack didn't end even after Bridgett Watkins emptied her gun into the animal.

She said on Facebook Friday that the moose, after seriously injuring four of her dogs, wouldn't leave and that the ordeal stopped only after she called friends for help and one showed up with a high powered rifle and killed the moose with one shot.

“This has been the most horrific past 24 hours of my life,” she posted after the Thursday moose attack on the Salcha River trail system near Fairbanks.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Feb. 9 In 1971, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake in California’s San Fernando Valley claimed 65 lives, and more events that happened on this day in history.

Today in sports history: Feb. 9 In 1992, Magic Johnson, in his return to the court, scores a game-high 25 points to lead the West to victory in the All-Star Game. See more sp…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0