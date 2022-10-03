 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dangers persist, even worsen, in Ian's wake; Nobel prize in medicine awarded; NFL Week 4 recap

Today is Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Hurricane Orlene has weakened overnight but still packs a punch as it prepares for a Mexico landfall Monday. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

MORNING LISTEN

TOP STORIES

This morning's top headlines: Monday, Oct. 3

'We're with you,' Biden tells Puerto Rico ahead of visit
Government & Politics
AP

'We're with you,' Biden tells Puerto Rico ahead of visit

  • By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and DANICA COTO - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

President Joe Biden says the U.S. government will be with Puerto Rico for the long haul as it cleans up and rebuilds after Hurricane Fiona. Biden was flying to the U.S. territory on Monday to survey some of the damage after the Category 1 hurricane hit on Sept. 18. Fiona caused catastrophic flooding, tore apart roads and bridges, and unleashed more than 100 landslides. Biden will visit amid widespread anger and frustration over continued power outages. Tens of thousands of people continue to struggle without power and water two weeks after the storm.

In Hurricane Ian's wake, dangers persist, worsen in parts
National
AP

In Hurricane Ian's wake, dangers persist, worsen in parts

  • By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and MIKE SCHNEIDER - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers persisted, and even worsened in some places. It was clear the road to recovery from the monster storm will be long and painful. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing Monday. And Ian still is not done. The storm doused Virginia with rain Sunday. It was dissipating as it moved offshore, but officials warned there still was the potential of severe flooding along Virginia's coast and a coastal flood warning was in effect Monday. Ian was one of the strongest storms to make landfall in the United States.

Nobel prize in medicine awarded for research on evolution
Health

Nobel prize in medicine awarded for research on evolution

  • AP
  • Updated
  • 0

This year’s Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine has been awarded to Swedish scientist Svante Paabo for his discoveries on human evolution. Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Committee, announced the winner Monday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. The medicine prize kicked off a week of Nobel Prize announcements. It continues Tuesday with the physics prize, with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Oct. 10.

Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice
Health
AP

Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice

  • By JESSICA GRESKO and MARK SHERMAN - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

The Supreme Court began its new term Monday with a new justice on the bench, the public back in the courtroom and a spirited debate in a case that pits environmental protections against property rights. The new member of the court, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, wasted no time joining the lively give-and-take, asking questions throughout nearly two hours of arguments in the dispute over the nation’s main anti-water pollution law, the Clean Water Act. Jackson, appointed by President Joe Biden, seemed to be generally aligned with the court’s other two liberal justices in favor of Justice Department arguments to preserve the authority of the federal government to regulate wetlands under the Clean Water Act against a business-backed challenge.

Russia smuggling Ukrainian grain to help pay for Putin's war
Government & Politics
AP

Russia smuggling Ukrainian grain to help pay for Putin's war

  • By MICHAEL BIESECKER, SARAH EL DEEB and BEATRICE DUPUY - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

An investigation by The Associated Press and the PBS series “Frontline” has documented a sophisticated Russian-run smuggling operation that has used falsified manifests and seaborne subterfuge to steal Ukrainian grain worth at least $530 million. The AP and “Frontline” used satellite imagery and marine radio transponder data to track three dozen ships making more than 50 voyages carrying grain from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine to ports in the Middle East. The ongoing theft is being carried out by wealthy businessmen and state-owned companies in Russia and Syria. Some of them already face financial sanctions from the United States and European Union. Legal experts say the theft is a potential war crime.

UK scraps tax cut for wealthy that sparked market turmoil
Government & Politics
AP

UK scraps tax cut for wealthy that sparked market turmoil

  • By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

The British government has dropped plans to cut income tax for top earners. The move was part of a package of unfunded cuts that sparked turmoil on financial markets and sent the pound to record lows. Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng said Monday that he would abandon plans to scrap the top 45% rate of income tax paid on earnings above 150,000 pounds a year. The announcement comes as more lawmakers from the governing Conservative Party turn on government tax plans. The announcement of 45 billion pounds in tax cuts sent the pound tumbling to a record low against the dollar. The Bank of England had to step in to stabilize the bond markets.

Oath Keepers trial: 'Armed rebellion' plan, prosecutor says
Government & Politics
AP

Oath Keepers trial: 'Armed rebellion' plan, prosecutor says

  • By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER, MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and LINDSAY WHITEHURST - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Prosecutors are saying at the opening of the most serious case to reach trial in the attack on the U.S. Capitol that the founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates planned for an “armed rebellion” to stop the transfer of presidential power. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler delivered his opening statement Monday in Washington’s federal court in the trial of Stewart Rhodes and others charged with seditious conspiracy. They are accused of a weekslong plot to stop the transfer of power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden. An attorney for Rhodes argued that prosecutors built their case on cherry-picked evidence like messages and videos and Oath Keepers were not involved with violence during the riot.

NFL Week 4 recap: Allen rallies Bills to win; Mahomes leads Chiefs past Brady's Bucs
Football

NFL Week 4 recap: Allen rallies Bills to win; Mahomes leads Chiefs past Brady's Bucs

  • By The Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tyler Bass kicked a 21-yard field goal on the game’s final play, and Josh Allen rallied the Buffalo Bills from a 17-point deficit to beat the Baltimore Ravens 23-20 on Sunday.

Elliott advances in NASCAR playoffs with Talladega victory
Other

Elliott advances in NASCAR playoffs with Talladega victory

  • By JENNA FRYER - AP Auto Racing Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Chase Elliott raced his way into the next round of the playoffs with a victory Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway in the first clean race yet of this year’s postseason. Elliott was fifth on the final restart with two laps remaining and claimed control of the outside lane to stalk leader Ryan Blaney. The 2020 Cup champion surged ahead with a push from Erik Jones on the final lap, threw a block on Blaney’s attempt to reclaim the lead and then beat Blaney to the finish line by .046 seconds. Elliott is the first driver through five playoff races to automatically advance into the next round with a victory. The first four races were won by drivers not eligible for the championship in a chaotic start to the 10-race postseason.

Padres clinch NL wild-card spot during 2-1 loss to White Sox
Baseball

Padres clinch NL wild-card spot during 2-1 loss to White Sox

  • By BERNIE WILSON - AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

The San Diego Padres are going back to the playoffs for the first time in a full season since 2006, a spot that they clinched during the seventh inning of a 2-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox. The Padres were batting when the Miami Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers in 12 innings. The sellout crowd of 41,407 at Petco Park stood and cheered the sealed wild-card spot. The Padres trailed 2-0 at the time but Kim Ha-seong homered a few minutes later. The Padres had a chance to win in the ninth when they put two runners on with two outs against Liam Hendriks but pinch-hitter Jorge Alfaro, who has five walk-off plate appearances this year, grounded out.

MORNING LISTEN II

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Tires set fire by Palestinians burn at the site where two Palestinians were shot and killed by the Israeli army in the Jalazone refugee camp near the city of Ramallah, West Bank, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Palestinian officials say the Israeli military has killed two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military says it was on an arrest raid early Monday and alleges the two suspects tried to ram their car into soldiers, a claim that could not be independently verified. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Oct. 3

Today in history: Oct. 3

In 1995, the jury in the O.J. Simpson murder trial in Los Angeles found the former football star not guilty of the 1994 slayings of his former…

Today in sports history: Oct. 3

Today in sports history: Oct. 3

In 1974, Frank Robinson signs a player-manager contract with the Cleveland Indians, making him the first Black manager in major league history…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

Florida GOP senators Marco Rubio, Rick Scott vote ‘no’ on hurricane relief in their own state

