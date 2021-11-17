 Skip to main content
Democrats revive Biden's big bill; House to vote on Gosar censure; US Northwest devastated by floods
Democrats revive Biden's big bill; House to vote on Gosar censure; US Northwest devastated by floods

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

TOP STORIES

Congress Budget

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters following a Democratic strategy meeting, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. 

Reviving Biden's big bill, Democrats look to regain momentum

WASHINGTON (AP) — Regaining momentum, Democratic leaders are pressing ahead on President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill, with the House expected to vote later this week and the Senate vowing to follow by Christmas in hopes of boosting the party's standing and delivering on a main campaign promise.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer on Tuesday outlined a potential voting schedule on Biden's $1.85 trillion social services and climate change package, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said his chamber would vote next.

The president himself, speaking on the road in New Hampshire, predicted quick action after what has been sputtering weeks of delays and sagging poll numbers.

Congress Gosar

FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., objects to certifying Arizona's Electoral College votes during a joint session of the House and Senate convenes to count the electoral votes cast in November's election, at the Capitol, on Jan 6, 2021. 

House to vote on censuring Gosar over posting violent video

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is expected to vote on a resolution to censure Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona for tweeting an animated video that depicted him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., with a sword.

Ahead of Wednesday's planned vote, Democratic lawmakers said Gosar's actions amounted to threatening another member's life, calling the video “so beyond the pale." Republicans warned Democrats to be careful about dictating the punishment of those who serve in the minority because of the precedent it will set.

Earlier this year, the House stripped Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., of her committee assignments for spreading hateful and violent conspiracy theories.

CORRECTION APTOPIX Northwest Storm

Passersby surround a car whose driver went past a barricade and into the flooded Nooksack River, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Ferndale, Wash. 

US Northwest, Canada devastated by flood, 1 death reported

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — As many parts of western Washington began drying out Tuesday after a storm that dumped rain for days, waters in some areas continued rising, more people were urged to evacuate and crews worked to restore power and reopen roads.

Officials in the small city of Sumas, Washington, near the Canada border called the flood damage there devastating. Officials said on Facebook Tuesday that hundreds of people had been evacuated and estimated that 75% of homes had water damage.

The soaking reminded people of western Washington’s record, severe flooding in November 1990 when two people died and there were more than 2,000 evacuations, officials said.

This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Nov. 17

Reviving Biden's big bill, Democrats look to regain momentum

WASHINGTON (AP) — Regaining momentum, Democratic leaders are pressing ahead on President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill, with the House expected to vote later this week and the Senate vowing to follow by Christmas in hopes of boosting the party's standing and delivering on a main campaign promise.

Northwest storm: 'Devastating' flood damage, 1 dead in BC

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — As many parts of Western Washington began drying out Tuesday after a storm that dumped rain for days, waters in some areas continued rising, more people were urged to evacuate and crews worked to restore power and reopen roads.

Rittenhouse jurors to return for Day 2 of deliberations

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Jurors weighing charges against Kyle Rittenhouse were to return Wednesday for a second day of deliberations in his murder trial, after they failed to reach a swift verdict on whether he was the instigator in a night of bloodshed in Kenosha or a concerned citizen who came under attack while trying to protect property.

Cases surge in new COVID hot spots of Michigan, Minnesota

Hospitals in Michigan and Minnesota on Tuesday reported a wave of COVID-19 patients not seen in months as beds were filled with unvaccinated people and health care leaders warned that staff were being worn down by yet another surge.

Biden pushes electric vehicle chargers as energy costs spike

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is highlighting billions of dollars in his giant bipartisan infrastructure deal to pay for the installation of electric vehicle chargers across the country, an investment he says will go a long way to curbing planet-warming carbon emissions while creating good-paying jobs.

Blinken, in Kenya, seeks to cool regional crises

NAIROBI (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken appealed Wednesday for the preservation of democracy in politically and ethnically fractured societies as he opened his first official visit to Africa in Kenya amid worsening crises in neighboring Ethiopia and Sudan.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Israel Miss Holocaust Survivor

Salina Steinfeld, 86, is crowned 'Miss Holocaust Survivor' poses for a photo during a special beauty pageant honoring Holocaust survivors in Jerusalem, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Ten contestants participated in the pageant, which was held for the first time since 2019 after being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Nov. 17

Today in history: Nov. 17

In 1973, President Richard Nixon told Associated Press managing editors: “People have got to know whether or not their president is a crook. W…

Today in sports history: Nov. 17

Today in sports history: Nov. 17

In 1968, the “Heidi” television special starts on time and cuts off the NBC broadcast of the Oakland-New York Jets game in the final minutes. …

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

