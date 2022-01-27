Dems hope SCOTUS pick revives 2022 prospects; historic 'Jeopardy!' run ends; and more top news

Today is Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
FIRST, THE WEATHER
***
TOP STORIES
Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects
Democrats stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters may have been buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
Justice Stephen Breyer's pending retirement, confirmed by numerous sources on Wednesday, couldn't have come at a better time for a Democratic Party reeling from the collapse of Biden's legislative agenda last week, including a push to overhaul election laws that voting rights advocates said was critical to protecting democracy.
As Democrats regroup with an eye on maintaining a tenuous grip on Congress after November's midterm elections, the prospect of naming Breyer's replacement offered an opportunity to pause from those bruising battles. Seeing Biden's campaign pledge to appoint the first Black woman to the Supreme Court fulfilled, Democrats hope they can energize a dejected base, particularly Black voters whose support will be crucial in the fall campaign.
Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories.
***
'Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider's history-making run ends
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider’s dazzling streak is over, snapped Wednesday by a Chicago librarian after 40 consecutive wins and nearly $1.4 million in prize money.
Schneider’s success put her in the ranks of Ken Jennings, who's serving as guest host, and the quiz show’s other all-time greats. It also made Schneider, a trans woman, a visible symbol of achievement for often-marginalized people.
“It’s still a little hard to believe," she said of her impressive run. "It's something that I’m going to be remembered for, and that’s pretty great."
Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Jan. 27
Democrats stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters hope they'll be buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration and NATO told Russia on Wednesday there will be no U.S. or NATO concessions on Moscow’s main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is pledging to tackle rising traffic fatalities through a national strategy aimed at reducing speed, redesigning roads and enhancing car safety features such as automatic emergency braking.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it will begin a series of interest-rate hikes in March, reversing pandemic-era policies that have fueled hiring and growth — and stock market gains — but also high inflation.
ATLANTA (AP) — Early in the pandemic, Ryan Wilson was careful to take precautions — wearing a mask, not really socializing, doing more of his shopping online.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Three officers on trial for allegedly violating George Floyd’s civil rights were trained to use the least amount force necessary and had a duty to intervene against inappropriate force, the commander of the Minneapolis police training division at the time of Floyd’s killing testified Thursday.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general wants to put a stop to former President Donald Trump's attempted end-run around a yearslong civil investigation into his business practices, asking a judge Wednesday to dismiss his lawsuit aimed at halting the probe.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider’s dazzling streak is over, snapped Wednesday by a Chicago librarian after 40 consecutive…
NEW YORK (AP) — Neil Young's music will be removed from Spotify at his request, following the veteran rock star's protest over the streaming service airing a popular podcast that featured a figure criticized for spreading COVID misinformation.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty ended a long drought by reaching the Australian Open final with a 6-1, 6-3 win over unseeded Madison Keys.
Even before he hit his first ball at this year’s Australian Open, Rafael Nadal knew he had an open door to set the men's record for most caree…
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1973, the Vietnam peace accords were signed in Paris, and more events that happened on this day in history.
In 1970, the Pittsburgh Steelers select Louisiana Tech quarterback Terry Bradshaw with first pick of the NFL Draft. See more sports moments fr…
***