Dems hope SCOTUS pick revives 2022 prospects; historic 'Jeopardy!' run ends; and more top news

Today is Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.

Here are today's top stories

FIRST, THE WEATHER

TOP STORIES

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters may have been buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Justice Stephen Breyer's pending retirement, confirmed by numerous sources on Wednesday, couldn't have come at a better time for a Democratic Party reeling from the collapse of Biden's legislative agenda last week, including a push to overhaul election laws that voting rights advocates said was critical to protecting democracy.