A sheriff said that a body was found Wednesday night during a search in the Colorado woods near where they had found an abandoned car that belonged to a 17-year-old student accused of shooting two administrators at his Denver high school earlier in the day. Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw said the body was found not far from the car in a remote mountain area about 50 miles southwest of Denver, near the small town of Bailey, in Park County. But, authorities said they have not yet identified who it was and McGraw declined to say if it was a man or the cause of death. Earlier in the day, Denver police identified the suspect as Austin Lyle.